Keralam petrol scrutiny: The Keralam Civil Supplies Department on Monday (November 9) conducted inspections at fuel stations in Kochi to check the ethanol content and density of E20 petrol amid allegations of excessive ethanol blending. The department has collected six samples and sent two for laboratory testing, with the results awaited.

District Civil Supplies Officer Shaji PR said officials inspected fuel stations and collected samples of ordinary petrol, also known as motor spirit, to examine the quantity of ethanol blended into the fuel.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Shaji said, “We conducted an inspection. We have inspected the details of the quantity of ethanol in the motor spirit, ordinary petrol. There were six samples at the rate of one litre taken. We sent two samples to an analytical chemical laboratory in Kakinada. We are waiting for the result.”

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The inspections come amid allegations that petrol sold at certain outlets in Karnataka contains ethanol beyond the approved 20% limit. This has raised concerns about fuel quality and the possible impact on vehicles.

Karnataka flags ethanol content of up to 31% in petrol samples

The issue gained traction after Karnataka Minister Rizwan Arshad raised concerns about the impact of higher ethanol-blended petrol on vehicles. On November 6, Arshad said the state government had collected 63 samples from different locations across districts and from major oil companies.

The Karnataka Department of Food, Civil Supplies, Consumer Affairs and Legal Metrology also claimed that motor spirit sold at certain retail outlets in the state contained between 26% and 31% ethanol.

Arshad warned that petrol containing more than 20% ethanol could damage vehicle components that were not designed to handle higher concentrations.

The findings have brought fresh attention to the approved ethanol blending limit and the need for transparency in fuel quality testing.

ALSO READ Karnataka to reveal ethanol blending test results today after samples collected from 67 locations

Rahul Gandhi calls E20 a ‘420’ scam, questions oil companies

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi also questioned the Centre over allegations of excessive ethanol content in petrol sold in Karnataka.

In a post on X, Gandhi described the E20 controversy as a “420” scam and alleged that consumers were paying for petrol while receiving fuel containing more ethanol than the prescribed limit.

E20 बना 420 – जनता की गाड़ी से पेट्रोल चोरी! मोदी सरकार कहती है – पेट्रोल में 20% एथेनॉल है। कर्नाटक सरकार ने 7 ज़िलों से पेट्रोल के सैंपल लेकर मान्यता प्राप्त लैब में जाँच करवाई। नतीजा देखिए – 14 में से 11 सैंपल में 20% से ज़्यादा एथेनॉल – IOCL में 31.2%, HPCL में 30.5% – IOCL, HPCL, BPCL, Nayara, Shell – सरकारी हों या प्राइवेट – सब सीमा से ऊपर – और कंपनियों की अपनी लैब ने एथेनॉल की मात्रा रिपोर्ट में लिखी ही नहीं मतलब आप पैसा महंगे पेट्रोल का दे रहे हैं, टंकी में एथेनॉल भरा जा रहा है। नुकसान किसका? आपका। आपकी गाड़ी इतना एथेनॉल पचाने के लिए बनी ही नहीं – मतलब, घटता माइलेज, बार-बार मैकेनिक। शौक से ली गई गाड़ी की बर्बादी। और पंप पर लिखा तक नहीं कि टंकी में क्या डाला जा रहा है – चुनने का कोई विकल्प नहीं। मोदी जी, बताइए – देश की टंकी में क्या भरा जा रहा है? पेट्रोल में असल में कितना एथेनॉल है? 20% से ज़्यादा मिलावट करने वाली कंपनियों पर कार्रवाई कब होगी? और डिबेट की चुनौती अब भी खड़ी है। ये मुद्दा भी जोड़ लेंगे – आपकी नीतियों से असल में फ़ायदा किसे हो रहा है? — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 7, 2026

Citing the Karnataka government’s testing, he said 11 out of 14 samples contained more than 20% ethanol. He also highlighted reported readings of 31.2% at an Indian Oil Corporation outlet and 30.5% at a Hindustan Petroleum Corporation outlet.

The Congress leader alleged that samples linked to Indian Oil Corporation, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Nayara Energy and Shell had exceeded the prescribed limit, and claimed that the companies’ own laboratories had not reported the ethanol content.

He further argued that higher ethanol concentrations could affect vehicle mileage and increase maintenance requirements, particularly for vehicles not designed to run on such fuel.

Questioning the Centre, Gandhi asked how much ethanol was actually being blended into petrol sold across the country and when action would be taken against companies allegedly supplying fuel beyond the 20% limit.

He also raised concerns about the absence of clear information at fuel stations on the ethanol content of the petrol being dispensed.

Centre says 893 E20 petrol samples meet quality standards

The allegations have been disputed by the Centre and state-run oil marketing companies.

According to the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, all 893 samples of E20 petrol collected from public-sector oil marketing companies across 27 states and Union Territories conformed to the prescribed quality standards.

The three state-run oil marketing companies – Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation – have also maintained that ethanol blending is a controlled and automated process carried out under statutory guidelines, rather than through manual intervention.

The contrasting claims from Karnataka and the Centre have brought the quality of ethanol-blended petrol under scrutiny, with Keralam now undertaking its own inspections.

What is at stake for motorists?

The controversy raises questions about whether motorists are receiving petrol that conforms to prescribed blending standards and whether adequate information about fuel composition is available at retail outlets.

Higher ethanol concentrations can be a concern for vehicles that are not designed or approved to handle them. Motorists have also raised concerns about potential implications for fuel efficiency, vehicle components and maintenance costs.