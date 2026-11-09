Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s description of Diwali as an “Eid of happiness” has triggered a political fight between the BJP and Congress, with the ruling party accusing the opposition of appeasement and vote-bank politics.

“I extend my best wishes to everyone for Diwali. Many people celebrate it as it is an Eid of Happiness,” the Congress president said. He urged people who have differences or misunderstandings with one another to put them aside and work together to protect the country and strengthen national unity.

BJP leaders called Kharge’s remarks “anti-Sanatan” and said his choice of words hurt Hindu sentiments. Congress supporters, however, defended the greeting, saying he was trying to spread a message of peace and communal harmony.

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BJP accuses Congress of appeasement on Diwali

BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari was among the first party leaders to react to Kharge’s remarks.

In a post on X, Bhandari said, “Even on Diwali, Congress thinks of appeasement and vote bank.”

He also linked Kharge’s greeting to former Congress president Sonia Gandhi’s recent remarks on the demolition of the Babri Masjid.

“Yesterday Sonia Gandhi cried for Babri, today Mr Kharge appeases in his Diwali message! Congress is Anti-Sanatan!” Bhandari wrote.

He accused the Congress leadership of deliberately linking a Hindu festival with an Islamic festival by using the word “Eid” to describe Diwali.

BJP spokesperson CR Kesavan also criticised Kharge’s greeting, calling it a “twisted message” that hurt the sentiments of Hindus.

Hemang Joshi, Vadodara MP and national president of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, also joined the criticism. Questioning Kharge over his remarks, Joshi asked whether Rahul Gandhi was the “Mir Jafar of New India”

Sonia Gandhi’s Babri Masjid remarks become part of the row

The BJP also brought up Sonia Gandhi’s comments on the 1992 demolition of the Babri Masjid while attacking the Congress leadership.

In an interview with The Guardian ahead of the release of her memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, Sonia Gandhi recalled watching the demolition on television on December 6, 1992.

She said she cried after seeing the events unfold on television. Gandhi also said the incident made her realise that India had a long struggle ahead to protect its secular foundations.

She acknowledged that the Congress had been complacent in some ways and that this had partly contributed to the rise of the BJP and its Hindutva politics.

BJP leaders, however, accused the Congress of showing sympathy towards Mughal ruler Babur. They also questioned Sonia Gandhi’s account of watching the demolition on television.

Rajya Sabha MP and BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi addressed the issue while speaking to reporters in Delhi.

“This shows that Babur was in the heart of the Congress party back then, and he remains in its heart even today,” Trivedi said.

Congress defends Kharge’s Diwali greeting

Congress leaders and supporters defended Kharge, saying his message was meant to promote communal harmony and respect between different communities.

They argued that he used the word “Eid” to describe happiness and celebration, rather than to compare the religious significance of Diwali and Eid.

According to them, Kharge was trying to highlight how festivals across different religions bring people together and encourage people to live peacefully.

The Congress has maintained that the party president’s message was about sharing happiness and strengthening unity, rather than making a political or religious comparison.

Kharge’s statement also drew criticism from the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM).

AIMIM national spokesperson Waris Pathan called the remarks a political stunt and accused the Congress president of trying to appease a particular section of voters.

Pathan said voters had become more aware and would respond to such political statements in the upcoming elections.