The business community was disillusioned with the Congress government towards the end of the UPA government, admits Sonia Gandhi in her memoir Belonging: A Journey of Love. She writes: “Towards the close of the decade of the UPA government, we were facing a problem of ‘anti-incumbency’ . The business world was also dissatisfied with the what was termed our ‘policy paralysis’, seen as a delay in pushing through further economic reforms. They threw their weight behind the BJP. The mainstream media is largely owned by corporate houses, and their management consistently gave the advantage to our opponents in shaping public opinion. Our achievements were overshadowed by the BJP’s successful use of both the mainstream and social media to propogate charges of corruption in our government.”

Writing about the country’s current economic situation, she says “poverty has declined sharply, the economy has grown sevenfold, and Indians have made their mark across the world… Many of these advances were initiated under Congress governments.”

Attributing the BJP’s rise to power under Narendra Modi in 2014 to an intensive media campaign and a no-holds-barred attack against the Congress, she writes: “The public was ready for a change, and Narendra Modi, backed and promoted by media barons, persuaded many Indian voters that he was the answer to their problems.”

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Defending the UPA government, she writes that PM Manmohan Singh and the party had taken action against ministers engaged in corruption, claiming that many accusations of the opposition were later found to be false, alleging that officials appointed to investigate scams came up with inflated and distorted reports, and were later rewarded by the BJP.

Talking of Singh, she writes: “It took some years for himn to be publicly vindicated; but by the end of UPA’s second term, the damage had already been done.”