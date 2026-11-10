“I am sometimes asked if I have any regrets about coming to India and making my life here with the family I married into. My answer has been and remains no,” writes Sonia Gandhi in her memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, released Tuesday by HarperCollins India.

Talking of her decision to join politics, she writes: “I discovered that individuals have untapped reserves that come into play when life calls them to perform tasks they had thought unimaginable. Where I did struggle with doubts was when I was called upon to make political compromises. I ask myself now, did those compromises even serve their objectives? Not always… They don’t sit lightly on my conscience.”

Writing about her “fantasy of personal happiness”, she pens: “I sometimes think of how our lives might have turned out if fate had allowed Rajiv to remain in his profession as an airline pilot. In my dreams we’d have grown old together in the house he’d built for his mother, enjoyed our grandchildren, travelled in India and abroad to places I longed to see… But that was my own fantasy of personal happiness; his was a destiny of greater challenges, higher loyalties. He led the country. He was killed. I was propelled into a life I’d disliked and resisted. But I couldn’t back out of my commitments to Rajiv’s vision for India.”

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She writes that she tried her best, but “didn’t succeed in beating back the forces I’d set out to fight. But I believe in my heart that in the long run, Mahatma Gandhi’s India, the India of kindness and compassion, will prevail.”