Delhi’s Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) received 14 public complaints and generated 74 dust alerts in the 24 hours following Diwali, as authorities stepped up surveillance of pollution-related violations across the national capital, reported The Indian Express.

The complaints covered alleged illegal firecracker use, burning of electronic waste, dust pollution and the unauthorised transportation and sale of sand. Meanwhile, AI-enabled cameras monitoring construction and demolition (C&D) sites flagged possible violations of pollution-control norms.

Of the 74 alerts generated, around 51 were linked to construction and demolition sites between Diwali night and Monday afternoon, indicating continued concerns over dust emissions even after the festival.

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At 7.12 pm on Monday, the ICCC’s call centre received a complaint from Mayur Vihar about the alleged illegal bursting of firecrackers.

“The caller requested that his identity be kept confidential. We are informing the nearest enforcement team,” a young data engineer said.

How Delhi’s pollution control room tracks complaints

The ICCC uses a network of data engineers, environmental engineers and enforcement teams to monitor pollution complaints and coordinate action on the ground.

At around 5 pm, the centre received a complaint about the burning of plastic components from electronic gadgets in Mustafabad, Northeast Delhi. A 25-year-old data engineer at the call centre and vehicle-tracking desk attended to the complaint, which lasted 50 minutes.

After recording the location, he checked the positions of enforcement teams deployed in Vayu Rakshak vehicles. These vehicles carry joint teams comprising junior engineers from the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and Civil Defence personnel.

Three enforcement teams were found nearby, with the closest one located around 500 metres from the reported site. The engineer contacted the concerned junior engineer and passed on the complaint.

“The response will come once the officer (team) visits the site,” the data engineer told The Indian Express.

The enforcement personnel are required to inspect the location and upload photographs as proof of action. The complaint status is updated on the system after this process. If the team fails to respond, the matter is escalated to the DPCC nodal officer posted in the concerned sub-division, the engineer said.

At the Dust Portal desk, another data engineer contacted the authorised representative of a house construction project in South Delhi’s Panchsheel Park at 1.58 pm. The system had flagged the site after its PM10 concentration reached 1,000 micrograms per cubic metre, against the prescribed limit of 300 micrograms per cubic metre.

“I informed him about the measures he could take, such as deploying an anti-smog gun or water sprinklers. I also asked him to cover any dust-generating material that had been left exposed. Within half an hour, the level came down to below 300, following which I updated the status on the portal as ‘resolved’,” she said.

Another complaint, received at 11.23 pm during the night shift, concerned dust and air pollution allegedly caused by firecrackers near Shyam Nath Marg in North Delhi. The enforcement team’s response, however, had not been recorded on the portal at the time.

The centre also received a complaint from Gokalpuri about the alleged illegal transportation and sale of sand. Although the nearest enforcement team was alerted, its inspection did not establish any violation.

The ICCC was established by the Delhi government at the DMRC IT Park in Shastri Park on October 1. On Diwali night, 18 personnel were deployed at the facility, compared with the usual strength of 11. The team included eight data engineers, eight environmental engineers and two technical staff members.

An official said additional personnel were assigned to track pollution levels at all 59 Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations (CAAQMS) across Delhi. The DPCC chairman also visited the centre on Diwali night to review its operations.

Delhi records highest post-Diwali AQI in five years

Data monitored by the ICCC showed that pollution levels peaked between 11 pm on Sunday and 1 am on Monday, when Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) remained between 371 and 373.

“By Monday noon, it remained around 370, the highest post-Diwali reading in the past five years. In 2022, it was 315,” an official at the centre said.

The monitoring system is designed to generate alerts when pollution levels rise sharply at an individual monitoring station. However, no such alerts were triggered on Diwali night as pollution levels remained broadly similar across the monitoring network.

“The system generates an alert only when pollution levels rise sharply at a particular station,” the official said, adding that readings across several stations were close to the severe category, with some crossing 400.

Officials convened a meeting at the ICCC on Monday to prepare a response plan for the coming days, amid concerns that air quality could deteriorate further.

“Every year, after Diwali, the AQI reaches the severe category as meteorological conditions also become unfavourable, with changes in wind patterns. The AQI did not rise further today because of the morning winds. However, we have to remain prepared for poor air quality in the coming days due to stubble burning in neighbouring states and a drop in temperatures,” the official said.