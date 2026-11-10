The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) on Tuesday announced the constitution of two working groups to develop a risk-based capital (RBC) framework for insurers, using Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS)-based financial statements as the starting point for determining their capital requirements.

The move is aimed at aligning the proposed solvency framework with the accounting standards being adopted by insurers while avoiding duplication of costs, complex reconciliations and inconsistencies that could arise from running two separate valuation frameworks.

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The insurance regulator said the proposed approach would use Ind AS financial statements as the basis for the RBC balance sheet, with clearly defined and evidence-based adjustments wherever required to meet prudential objectives. Under the RBC regime, an insurer’s capital requirement will be linked to the risks it carries, measured through an economic, market-consistent balance sheet.

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The two working groups will separately examine life and non-life insurance businesses, with Jamuna Choudhary and Parmeshwar Shelke appointed as member conveners, respectively. They will work in coordination, with joint meetings to deliberate on issues common to both segments and arrive at a consistent approach for the industry.

The working groups have been asked to prepare an exposure draft of the RBC regulations and an accompanying approach paper for public consultation. Their mandate includes determining available capital, its classification into tiers, required capital across different risk modules, and the aggregation and diversification of risks.

They will also examine the treatment of key components under the Ind AS-based framework, including expected credit loss on debt securities, discounting, contractual service margin, risk adjustment for non-financial risks, insurance acquisition cash flows and reinsurance contracts.

The approach paper will assess alternative methodologies, sensitivity of capital and solvency ratios to key assumptions, acceptable ranges for parameters, materiality thresholds and the treatment of risk margins and illiquidity premiums. The groups will also recommend stress factors, reporting templates, and transitional provisions for phased implementation.

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Irdai has stipulated that every recommendation should be supported by data, analysis and quantified impact, including sensitivity testing. The framework must preserve the prudential objective of policyholder protection while ensuring faithful representation under Ind AS.

The working groups have been given one month from the date of the office order to complete their work and submit all deliverables.