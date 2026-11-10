Anthropic’s much-awaited IPO is one step closer to hitting Wall Street. On November 10, Anthropic launched the roadshow for the proposed initial public offering of its Class A common stock.

What is on the table?

The proposed offering consists of 825,000,000 shares of Class A common stock. Of these, Anthropic is offering 801,351,354 shares and 23,648,646 shares are being offered by certain existing stockholders. Anthropic will not get any money from the shares sold by these stockholders.

Anthropic also expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 123,750,000 shares of its Class A common stock. According to Reuters, the AI lab and some of its investors are aiming to raise up to $64.4 billion by selling 825 million shares in the IPO priced up to $78 per share.

Advertisement

What will one share cost?

The initial public offering price is expected to be between $70 and $78 per share. Anthropic has applied to list its Class A common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “ANT.”

ALSO READ Anthropic IPO: 9 key red flags in the prospectus that investors cannot ignore

Pricing and listing details

Item Detail Roadshow launch date 11/10/26 Expected IPO price range $70 to $78 per share Exchange Nasdaq Global Select Market Ticker symbol ANT Registration statement Filed with the U.S. SEC, not yet effective

Source: Anthropic

How big is the valuation?

According to The New York Times, the range values Anthropic at $1.26 trillion to $1.41 trillion. That is lower than the $2 trillion valuation proposed by bankers earlier in the summer. Still, it is above the company’s private valuation of $900 billion.

The Democratic majority in Congress has altered the dynamics of data center expansion and AI, adversely affecting specific build-out stocks and severely impacting valuation of Anthropic’s IPO.

Anthropic reported significant financial growth in its third quarter of 2026, revealing a revenue increase to $16.96 billion from $11.56 billion in the previous quarter, as noted in an amended filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The company also decreased its net loss to $23.29 billion, down from $66.3 billion in Q2. Despite these improvements, Anthropic faced an operating loss of $567 million, contrasting with an operating income of $974 million in the prior quarter.

This IPO still ranks among the largest in history, comparable to SpaceX’s public offering in June at a $1.77 trillion valuation.

The company has informed the public that a registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective.

Disclaimer: This article provides factual analysis only and is not, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investment in foreign securities involves significant risks, including currency fluctuations, different financial reporting standards, and varying regulatory environments. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a registered financial advisor. Financial Express is not responsible for any decisions made based on this information.