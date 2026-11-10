Apple iPhone supplier Tata Electronics will face an investigation by a joint team of officials from the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) and the Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health (DISH) following the death of three contract workers at its manufacturing plant in Hosur, Krishnagiri district, on Monday.

The workers died while carrying out maintenance work at the plant’s effluent treatment plant. The maintenance contract had been awarded to NALCO Water International, which had engaged four workers through Permacorp.

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“During maintenance work near the nanofiltration tank, one worker reportedly inhaled toxic gases and lost consciousness inside the tank. Two other workers, who attempted to rescue him, also lost consciousness. Unfortunately, all three lost their lives. The exact cause of death and circumstances of the accident are under investigation,” C. Dinesh Kumar, District Collector, Krishnagiri, told FE.

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He said TNPCB and DISH had been directed to conduct a detailed safety audit to identify lapses and recommend corrective measures. “The Effluent Treatment Plant will be permitted to resume operations only after the necessary safety measures are implemented and clearance is obtained from the concerned authorities,” Kumar said.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic incident that resulted in the deaths of three workers engaged by a sub-contractor of Nalco Water, an Ecolab company, at the Tata Electronics site in Hosur, India.” Nalco Water said, adding that the company is working with the local authorities in the investigation of this incident.

“We take this incident extremely seriously. We are deeply committed to upholding the highest standards of safety across our operations and the sites where we work,” Nalco’s statement added.

Reacting to the incident, Tamil Nadu Industries Minister S Keerthana said the district administration had been directed to extend all necessary support to the affected families and ensure that the situation was addressed with utmost urgency.

“The safety and dignity of every worker must remain paramount. This tragic incident will be thoroughly investigated, and appropriate action will be taken based on the findings. We must ensure that every necessary measure is put in place to prevent such tragedies from recurring,” she said in a post on X.