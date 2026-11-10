FY26 was a significant transition year for HRtech firms as artificial intelligence transformed the way companies found talent and candidates applied for jobs. HR tech firm Apna, which is backed by notable investors such as Tiger Global, Peak XV Partners, Lightspeed India, Greenoaks Capital and Rocketship VC, has also been undertaking multiple changes to adapt to the new normal. “AI is turbocharging the entire hiring ecosystem. It is changing how we build, how quickly we experiment, what we can offer customers and ultimately how efficiently we can solve the hiring problem,” Kartik Narayan, CEO, Apna told FE. He added that the combination of technology productivity, faster innovation, AI-native products and broader commercial offerings is the fundamental evolution it has seen during the year.

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The firm today applies AI widely across areas such as recommendations, matching and candidate discovery, moving beyond traditional keyword-based approaches to better understand skills, context and intent. “This is particularly important in our segment, where candidate profiles are often much thinner than those of experienced professionals,” he added. The unicorn firm primarily helps India’s blue-collar workers and startups find jobs.

Apna is also currently developing capabilities such as AI-powered interview preparation, AI skills assessment, voice-led candidate interactions and intelligent screening. The firm claims that technology has allowed the firm broaden its commercial proposition. For SMB customers, it is able to increasingly serve different hiring needs through a broader set of commercial models, including episodic hiring solutions and longer-term subscription relationships. For enterprise customers, its focus remains on improving cost per hire, speed of hire and quality of hire.

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AI is helping Apna in many other ways too. The 0-8 year experience segment that the firm operates tends to have thinner resumes, with much less information about a candidate’s skills, experience and potential. This makes traditional keyword-based matching less effective and AI gives the firm an opportunity to understand candidates and jobs much better and significantly improve the quality of matching. The second is enriching the candidate profile. The firm is experimenting with voice-based interactions to capture additional information about candidates and make their profiles richer. “The objective is to go beyond a static resume and build a much more complete understanding of a candidate,” Narayan said. The third is improving screening. Recruiters today receive a very large number of applications, but in practice can only screen a fraction of them. The opportunity is to use AI agents to screen candidates at scale, ask the right questions, assess their responses and surface the most relevant candidates to recruiters. The fourth is AI-led assessment. “We are also investing in AI assessments that can help employers evaluate candidates more effectively before a recruiter spends significant time with them,” he said.

From the employer side, the most visible change that the firm has seen is the rapid increase in AI-related job postings. On its platform, demand for AI-related capabilities has grown nearly fourfold between Q1 FY25 and Q1 FY27, with AI-related job postings roughly doubling in FY26 alone. What has changed is also where that demand is coming from. AI is no longer confined to engineering or software roles, the firm says. “We are seeing AI-related requirements increasingly appear across sales and business development, marketing, teaching and other functions,” Narayan said. He added that similar to how capabilities such as Word or PowerPoint were often considered baseline workplace skills in the past, some level of AI fluency is required today. On the candidate side, the firm is seeing people use AI to make their resumes clearer and more complete, understand what a particular role requires, research employers and industries, identify gaps in their skills and prepare more effectively for interviews. “This is particularly relevant for early-career candidates. Their traditional resumes tend to contain relatively limited information, so AI is giving them new ways to articulate their skills, experience and potential,” Narayan said.

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Apna last raised funding, a $100 million Series C round, in September 2021, at a valuation of $1.1 billion. The capital raised during that phase enabled Apna to invest in building the marketplace, expanding its reach and strengthening the technology and capabilities required to build the business at scale. At the moment, the company has no active plans to raise capital. “Our focus is on executing our current growth roadmap, strengthening the core business and continuing to improve capital efficiency,” Narayan said. That said, the firm remains open to conversations with strategic or financial partners if there is a compelling opportunity that can accelerate its long-term ambitions.

This year, Apna has also expanded into approximately 50 additional towns and cities, taking its presence to nearly 7,000 locations across India. For now, its priority is to deepen its reach and strengthen its position across the country before considering international expansion. Notably, Apna reported an operating revenue of ₹122 crore in FY25. It adds over 60,000 new employers each year. “Our focus is on continuing to grow the core recruitment business, increasing monetisation across the platform and expanding the value we provide to both SMB and enterprise customers,” Narayan said.