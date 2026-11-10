Nvidia has launched an independent investigation into reports of CEO Jensen Huang’s alleged relationship with a Chinese businesswoman. The businesswoman is suspected of being a Chinese intelligence asset who may have facilitated the shipment of at least $7.5 billion worth of the company’s chips, The Information reported on Tuesday, citing two people familiar with the matter.

The development comes as Huang admitted to being unfaithful to his wife and apologised to his family, employees and shareholders through an internal message. Huang has been sued by shareholders for not disclosing the matter and for the national security concerns surrounding it.

The Chinese ‘spy’, identified as Alice Huang, along with her husband built a network of companies across China and Singapore to acquire Nvidia chips, according to the Information report.

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At the center of the network ⁠was Shanghai Century Litong, a China-based company founded in June 2023. The company secured preferred cloud partner status with Nvidia by October, giving it priority access to the company’s chips, The Information reported.

The report further states that Alice Huang used ties to Nvidia ⁠and its distributors to ⁠secure supplies when orders for Nvidia chips subject to US export restrictions stalled. She is learnt to have help move about 240,000 H100, H200 and some A100 chips ⁠into ‌China, as per the report, Reuters reported.

Nvidia did not immediately respond to a ‌Reuters request for comment. Alibaba, Tencent, Megaspeed and Shanghai Century Litong were not immediately available ‌for comment outside regular business hours, it said.

ALSO READ Nvidia launches probe into chinese spy allegations after Huang admits to having affair

Nvidia launches independent investigation

In a statement on Sunday, November 8, Nvidia’s board said a committee of independent directors, assisted by outside legal counsel, would oversee the investigation.

The review will examine whether the reported links put US national security or the company’s confidential information at risk.

“While the Board has no reason to believe that either national security or NVIDIA secrets were compromised, the Board’s inquiry will examine all available information,” the company said.

Huang has supported the investigation and agreed to cooperate. Nvidia said he remains committed to leading the company.

Huang apologises to family and employees

In an email to Nvidia employees on Sunday, Huang admitted that he had been unfaithful to his wife and accepted responsibility for his actions.

“I was unfaithful to my wife. My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry,” he wrote, according to Axios.

He also apologised to Nvidia employees, board members, business partners and shareholders, acknowledging that his actions had affected their trust in him.

Huang, who co-founded Nvidia in 1993, said he remained committed to the company and would work to regain their confidence. He also reiterated his commitment to protecting Nvidia and supporting US national security.

Who is Alice Huang?

The investigation follows a report by The New York Times published on October 29, which said US intelligence officials believed that a Chinese businesswoman named Alice Huang may have been working as an intelligence asset for Beijing.

Alice Huang is not related to Jensen Huang. She was previously a senior executive at Singapore-based Megaspeed International, a company that purchases artificial intelligence chips from Nvidia.

According to the report, US authorities believed she had developed a close relationship with Huang and may have shared information with China’s ruling Communist Party.

The US government had also examined Megaspeed over concerns that the company may have helped China gain access to advanced AI chips restricted by Washington.

A memo circulated among Trump administration officials last spring reportedly referred to intelligence suggesting that Alice Huang was an asset of China’s Ministry of State Security. US President Donald Trump was briefed on the findings but did not take action, the report said.

Nvidia had earlier defended Huang’s interactions with customers, saying he speaks with thousands of business executives every year. The company said such meetings are a normal part of his role and that its cloud customers in Asia receive ordinary business information, not sensitive trade secrets or information linked to US national security.

China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun rejected the allegations on October 30, calling the reports “baseless and purely slanderous smears against China”, according to ABC News.