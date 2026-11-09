Mumbai Air Quality Today: Mumbai’s air quality deteriorated on Monday morning after Diwali, with eight monitoring locations across the city and its suburbs recording air quality in the ‘poor’ category. The city’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 171 at 9 am, placing it in the ‘moderate’ category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The reading was 28% higher than the AQI of 134 recorded on October 22 last year, the morning after Diwali. Mumbai’s air quality had been relatively better on Sunday afternoon, when the AQI stood at 131, its lowest on Diwali day in four years.

The improvement on Diwali last year had coincided with rainfall that helped wash pollutants out of the lower atmosphere. This year, deficient rainfall and higher temperatures under the prevailing El Niño conditions have added to concerns over pollution levels.

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Eight Mumbai locations record poor air quality

Bandra East’s Kherwadi area recorded the highest AQI at 265, followed by Bandra Kurla Complex at 232, Sewri at 229 and Deonar at 228. Ghatkopar recorded an AQI of 221, while Navy Nagar in Colaba and Shivaji Nagar in Mankhurd reported readings of 220 each. Chembur recorded an AQI of 215.

Under the CPCB classification, an AQI above 200 falls in the ‘poor’ category and can affect people across age groups. Prolonged exposure can increase the risk of cardiovascular problems, systemic inflammation and respiratory irritation.

Four other locations were close to entering the poor category. Siddharth Nagar in Worli recorded an AQI of 194, followed by Byculla at 188, Malad West at 183 and Kandivali at 181.

PM2.5 was identified as the primary pollutant at these locations. These fine particulate matter pollutants measure 2.5 micrometres or less in diameter and can travel deep into the lungs. They are largely generated by smoke and combustion.

Atmospheric scientist and chair professor at the National Institute of Advanced Studies (NIAS), Gufran Beig, attributed the deterioration to firecracker emissions.

“The AQI has worsened because of the massive fire crackers bursting that took place across Mumbai last night. PM 2.5 is emitted largely from the crackers and the plummeting AQI corroborates that. However, the overall AQI of Mumbai appears to be comparatively lower, possibly due to the onset of wind reversal,” Beig told The Indian Express.

BMC deploys mist-spraying vans across city

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) deployed mist-spraying and water-sprinkling vehicles across all municipal wards as firecracker emissions added to pollution levels. Civic officials said the vehicles operated through the night to bring down airborne pollutants.

“In several locations like Worli, Malad, Andheri and Ghatkopar, the AQI readings were much worse at night. As a result, we had deployed these mist spraying vans for spraying water into the atmosphere in order to clean it from pollutants,” an official said.

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The vehicles are equipped with water tankers and four overhead cannons that spray water into the air. The BMC sources non-potable water for the operation from its sewage treatment plant in Colaba, along with wells and ponds.