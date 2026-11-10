India and the United States have agreed to step up coordinated action against emerging narcotics threats, including illicit drug trafficking, the diversion of chemical precursors and the misuse of pharmaceutical supply chains.

The agreement was reached during the second India-US Drug Policy Executive Working Group Meeting, hosted by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in New Delhi on November 2-3, the federal anti-narcotics agency said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Indian delegation was led by NCB Director General Anurag, while the US delegation was led by Debbie Seguin, Acting Deputy Director of the Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP).

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The meeting reviewed bilateral cooperation in tackling illicit drug trafficking and identified priority areas for strengthening collaboration between the two countries.

These include intelligence sharing, coordinated law enforcement operations, precursor chemical control, pharmaceutical supply chain integrity and measures to reduce drug demand.

India, US to strengthen intelligence sharing and law enforcement coordination

According to the NCB, the discussions were held under the framework of the India-US Drug Policy Framework and focused on improving institutional coordination to address cross-border narcotics networks.

“The meeting underscored the importance of sustained institutional engagement, timely intelligence exchange, and coordinated action to address emerging narcotics threats and promote demand reduction,” the agency said.

Both countries also agreed to share best practices in targeted law enforcement areas, the NCB added.

The Indian delegation highlighted India’s Vision Roadmap 2026-2029, formulated under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leadership of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The roadmap was presented as part of India’s broader approach to strengthening its response to drug trafficking and related challenges.

US highlights need to disrupt transnational drug networks

ONDCP Director Sara Carter said the working group and bilateral cooperation between the two countries were important for disrupting international drug trafficking networks and preventing synthetic drugs and chemical precursors from being diverted into global markets.

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor said the partnership was focused on tackling illicit drug networks at their source.

“President Trump has been clear: protecting our people starts with securing our borders and cutting off illicit drug networks at the source,” Gor said.

He added that India and the US were working together to restrict the movement of illicit precursor chemicals, secure commercial supply chains and dismantle criminal networks.

“When our two law enforcement communities coordinate with this level of speed and trust, we protect American and Indian families alike,” the ambassador said.

The latest meeting highlights two countries’ efforts to deepen cooperation on narcotics control, particularly as trafficking networks increasingly operate across international borders and exploit supply chains to move drugs and precursor chemicals.