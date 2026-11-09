Punjab recorded 1,152 farm fires on Diwali, its highest single-day count this season, pushing the cumulative tally to 4,459 and reversing the state’s marginal improvement over last year. The November 8 surge came despite intensified monitoring, police cases and financial penalties, according to official figures.

Daily detections rose from 163 on November 7 to 1,152, a jump of 606.7%. Sunday’s count was nearly twice the previous seasonal peak of 584 on November 3. More than a quarter of all fires detected this season were recorded on Diwali alone.

Year-on-year gains erased

Until November 7, Punjab had reported 3,307 fires, against 3,384 during the corresponding period in 2025, a decline of 2.3%. A day later, its tally stood 23.1% above the 3,622 recorded by November 8 last year.

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The reversal shows how quickly a concentrated burst of burning can change the seasonal trend. The 1,152 detections on Sunday amounted to 58.5% of the 1,968 fires recorded during the preceding seven days, exceeding four days of burning at that week’s average rate.

The annual farm-fire monitoring period began on September 15, according to PTI.

Sangrur leads daily surge

Sangrur recorded 194 fresh fires, followed by Ferozepur with 157, Bathinda with 132, Patiala with 92 and Barnala with 91. Together, these five districts accounted for 666 incidents, nearly 58% of Sunday’s total, the official figures cited by PTI showed.

Moga reported 73 fires, Ludhiana 71 and Mansa 62. Daily detections increased in 20 of Punjab’s 23 districts, while Gurdaspur, Pathankot and Rupnagar recorded no change.

Tarn Taran remained the largest contributor over the season, with 654 incidents, followed by Ferozepur at 592 and Sangrur at 488.

Penalties mount, recovery lags

The enforcement response has expanded alongside the rise in fires. By November 8, authorities had registered 884 FIRs under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and marked 1,017 red entries in land revenue records, PTI reported.

Environmental compensation of Rs 62.55 lakh had been imposed in 1,228 cases, but Rs 32.60 lakh had been recovered, according to CAQM figures reported by ANI. That represents a recovery rate of about 52%, leaving Rs 29.95 lakh outstanding.

Over 91% of Punjab’s 32.87 lakh hectares under paddy had been harvested. The figures indicate that a late-season surge remains possible even after most harvesting is complete, as farmers clear fields for the next crop.

The Commission for Air Quality Management reviewed prevention measures with senior administrative and police officers from 12 districts on November 4. It directed officials to intensify monitoring and enforcement and hold nodal officers accountable for failures to prevent burning.

The commission’s measures also include support for alternatives to burning. An October 10 official statement stressed timely access to crop-residue management machinery and stronger links between farmers, straw aggregators and industries using paddy residue.

Flying squads have been deployed across 18 Punjab districts until November 30. However, the Diwali surge has now put a renewed pressure on authorities to turn field surveillance and access to machinery into fewer fires.