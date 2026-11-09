BMC order on Firecrackers: The Mumbai Disaster Management Authority has banned the bursting of rockets and aerial firecrackers across the city until November 25 following multiple fire incidents reported during Diwali celebrations.

The restriction, which came into effect on November 9, will remain in force until 11:59 pm on November 25, 2026, across the jurisdiction of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

According to the order issued by the Mumbai Disaster Management Authority, the ban covers residential buildings, rooftops, balconies and slum pockets. The order was signed by Additional Municipal Commissioner Prajakta Verma-Lavangare.

The decision comes after three major fire incidents reported in different parts of Mumbai on Diwali night. The fires gutted several huts, shops and a garage, besides damaging parts of a commercial building.

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Why has Mumbai banned rockets and aerial firecrackers?

The disaster management authority cited the risk of rockets and other aerial firecrackers landing on rooftops, balconies, windows and other combustible materials, potentially triggering fires.

It noted that Mumbai’s densely populated localities, high-rise buildings, slum settlements, narrow roads and closely packed residential and commercial structures increase the possibility of fire accidents caused by such firecrackers.

The authority said these conditions could pose a serious threat to human life and property, making restrictions necessary to prevent further fire-related incidents.

The order also clarified that the use of firecrackers other than rockets and similar aerial varieties would continue to be governed by existing laws, directions issued by competent authorities and court orders.

The concerned authorities have been asked to create public awareness about the restrictions and ensure compliance.

Mumbai Mayor appeals to residents to celebrate responsibly

Earlier on Monday, Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde issued an urgent video appeal asking residents to celebrate responsibly and avoid bursting firecrackers near residential buildings and on footpaths.

Her appeal came amid concerns over the fire incidents reported during Diwali celebrations and the risks associated with bursting aerial firecrackers in densely populated neighbourhoods.

Aaditya Thackeray seeks police action over fire incidents

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray also called for police and administrative action in cases where rockets and aerial firecrackers entered people’s homes and triggered fires.

“The police and administration must certainly take official action in such cases. An explanation is needed,” the former Maharashtra environment minister said.

The ban is aimed at reducing the risk of similar incidents during the remaining festive period, particularly in areas where residential and commercial structures are located close to one another.