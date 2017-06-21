Tubelight cast, actor, actress Zhu Zhu, child actor Matinrey Tangu, director, music director, screenplay writer, producer and complete details of Salman Khan new movie

Actress Zhu Zhu: Salman Khan will be seen playing the lead role opposite Chinese actress Zhu Zhu in the movie. Zhu Zhu is a Chinese singer and actor and she rose to fame as a VJ on MTV China.

Salman Khan is all set to hit the screens with his upcoming Eid release Tubelight. Set in the backdrop of 1962 Sino-India war, the movie comes with a heavy star cast and an intriguing storyline. For the first time, Salman Khan will be sharing screen space opposite a Chinese actress – Zhu Zhu. The story is an adaption of Mexican filmmaker Alejandro Gomez Monteverde’s 2015 war fantasy film Little Boy. Salman Khan is eyeing big business with this movie. So far, at least four of his movies – Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, and Kick – have made a business of over Rs 300 crore. Anything less than Rs 400 crore will be termed as virtual disappointment for the superstar. Salman Khan will be hitting the screens after a gap of at least one year. Salman’s last release, Sultan, came in May, 2016. It’s but obvious that Salman Khan’s fans are eagerly waiting for this movie and would like to know each and every detail of this mega release.

Actress Zhu Zhu: Salman Khan will be seen playing the lead role opposite Chinese actress Zhu Zhu in the movie. Zhu Zhu is a Chinese singer and actor and she rose to fame as a VJ on MTV China. Zhu made her debut in Chinese cinema in the year 2010 with the movie What Women Want, opposite Andy Lau and Gong Li. In her iconic roles, Zhu played the character of Qi Qi in an American martial arts film, The Man With The Iron Fists alongside Russell Crowe. Shanghai Calling, Secret Sharer, and Cloud Atlas too are some other movies registered in Zhu’s name. The Chemistry between the Dabangg Khan and Zhu Zhu will be one to watch for the Salman-crazy audience. Like his earlier Eid successes, this time too, Salman Khan is eyeing bumper business with the new flick. Keeping in mind the recent success of Aamir Khan-starrer Dangal in China, playing a Chinese actress is likely to work in Salman’s favour. Who knows! The Chinese actress may work as a trump card for Salman and give him some business from there too.

Zhu Zhu, what a beautiful Lady!! #Tubelight #MainAgar @kabirkhankk @man_on_ledge @TubelightKiEid @sonymusicindia A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on Jun 14, 2017 at 10:30pm PDT

Child actor Matin Rey Tangu: Another figure in the movie, who will have everyone’s eye on him, is Matin Rey Tangu – the child artist from Arunachal Pradesh who hit headlines after silencing a reporter asking a racial question to him. As per a PTI report, Tangu, the talking point of the movie is 5 years old. The young lad hails from Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh and has quickly become a star, a virtual heartthrob who has taken the country by storm. “I want to be an actor. Ab actor ban gaya toh ban gaya (Now I have become an actor so I will continue),” Tangu recently told PTI.

Star cast: The other prominent faces who will be seen in the movie are Sohail Khan, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Shah Rukh Khan (in a cameo role), Om Puri, and Yashpal Sharma. The screenplay of the movie has been done by director Kabir Khan and Parveez Sheikh.

Screenplay and story: The story is an adaption of Mexican filmmaker Alejandro Gomez Monteverde’s 2015 war fantasy film Little Boy. The story and screenplay for the Hindi adaption is done by director Kabir Khan himself.