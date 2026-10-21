Amazon on Tuesday (US time) revealed plans to hire over 300,000 workers for the forthcoming US holiday season. This hiring will inevitably require more employees to handle the expected sudden surge in orders, especially given the influential position of its online retail business. These numbers are 20% up from the previous year.

The National Retail Federation released a forecast last week, estimating US holiday sales growth is expected to rise 4.2% from a year earlier to more than $1 trillion in 2026.

“The holidays are my favorite time of year at Amazon. There’s an energy across our operations network that’s hard to match as our teams come together to deliver for customers during our busiest season,” Amazon shared online. “One of the best parts is welcoming so many new teammates into Amazon and, this year, we’re hiring over 300,000 people for seasonal, part-time, and full-time roles across our core operations network nationwide.”

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In September, Amazon announced an investment of more than $1.5 billion in higher pay for US core operation employees, in addition to new benefits meant to help their money go further.

Amazon’s new employees will be offered benefits

The multinational conglomerate has employed 250,000 workers during the season for the past three years. Addressing the continuation of the holiday tradition, the company said it was enlisting seasonal, part-time and full-time roles across its core operations in the United States for the period.

The US marketplace and tech giant further affirmed that starting next year, seasonal employees who work at least 30 hours per week will also receive the same healthcare benefits as regular full-time employees. Plan options for these benefits will start at $5 a week with $5 copays.

Last month, Amazon said that it was increasing the minimum starting wage for full-time workers to $20 an hour. Meanwhile, full-time workers’ average pay is roughly $24 per hour. According to the retailer, seasonal workers earn an average of $20 per hour. With the value of company benefits included, the average total compensation exceeds $32 an hour.

According to Amazon, the company will share job listings weekly during the October-December period.

“That means anyone who joins us in these qualifying seasonal roles now or in the future will have access to healthcare—whether they join us for the holidays or at another point in the year since we hire seasonal employees year-round,” Amazon stated. “Eligible employees hired before January 1 will gain access to coverage on that date, while those hired on or after January 1 will have access from their very first day.”

Amazon employees in the United States recently also got access to an uncapped 10% discount on eligible groceries and everyday essentials on Amazon.com and Whole Foods Market online, in addition to an uncapped 20% discount in Whole Foods Market stores, including the hot bar and salad bar. The discounts can be combined with existing Prime member savings, according to the company’s official statement on its website.

Yet another new benefit is called ‘Day 1 Financial,’ which will give qualified employees and their families access to low-cost, high-quality banking through First Tech Federal Credit Union. The company calls it a “membership they can keep for life.” Qualified employees, their spouses, and their children can keep the benefit for life, with access beginning to roll out in late 2026 and becoming broadly available in 2027.

In a similar move by Walmart last week, healthcare benefits were expanded for the workforce as rising healthcare-related expenses put more pressure on Americans already grappling with surging costs of living.

Amazon’s seasonal hiring comes after layoffs

Although entirely unrelated, the company announced a small number of layoffs in its retail division just earlier this month. The cuts coincided with one of Amazon’s biggest shopping days called Prime Big Deal Days. This particular round is believed to have affected fewer than 1,000 white-collar workers, according to Reuters and Business Insider reports, citing a person familiar with the matter.

This month’s reductions added another layer to the series of smaller cuts happening across the company since a larger round of 30,000 layoffs that began last year and continued into January this year.

Amazon founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos, on the other hand, defended the continuous streak of job reductions, describing them as necessary to mitigate the overhiring during the Covid-19 pandemic.

When asked about the previous 30,000 layoffs, he told Fox News, “People were staying home and they were ordering, and it was an incredible, stressful period for us, by the way… The whole team worked extremely hard and did so much, but we really grew our headcount.”