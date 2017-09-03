Amitabh Bachchan becomes Bollywood’s most followed celeb, hits 29 mn followers mark on Twitter

The Shahenshah of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan who is a regular user of Twitter, crossed a fan following of 29 million on the microblogging website on Sunday. (PTI)

The Shahenshah of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan who is a regular user of Twitter, crossed a fan following of 29 million on the microblogging website on Sunday. The 74-year-old actor is ahead of even King Khan. Shah Rukh Khan has 27.6 million followers, while Salman Khan is followed by 25.1 million people on Twitter. Bachchan is also far ahead of Aamir Khan who has 21.8 million people. While over 20 million people follow Deepika Padukone, and Priyanka Chopra is followed by 18.9 million.

Bachchan expressed his gratitude to followers. He took to Twitter and wrote: “There was a time when only one (person) had seen my tweet. Today its 29 million. Im grateful.”

T 2535 – 29 MILLION on Twitter .. एक ज़माना था जब केवल 1 ही ने हमारे tweet को देखा था !! आज २९ million ! सब आपलोगों की कृपा है pic.twitter.com/XJI623DajO — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 2, 2017

In another Tweet, he added that he was looking forward to his next milestone of 30 million followers.

yes .. next 30 http://t.co/mqDnWgIXxh — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 3, 2017

Bachchan who has given hits like Sholay, Deewar, Black, Piku and Pink, has always been active on social media platforms. He had joined Twitter in 2010 and uses the medium to share updates about his personal and professional life. Among all the Bollywood stars he has always been one of the first to tweet about things that have affected him, one way or the other.

As per the report by PTI, he will next be seen in “Thugs of Hindostan” and “102 Not Out” in which he will star alongside veteran actor Rishi Kapoor. The two will be working together after over two decades. Thugs of Hindostan also stars Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The film is directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya. An adaptation of the 1839 novel Confessions of a Thug, the movie is slated for a 2018 release.