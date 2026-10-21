A day of wild swings for the Indian equity market. After opening higher on Wednesday, October 21, the benchmark indices slipped sharply by the afternoon, but then pared some of these losses to close slightly lower.

The Nifty 50 ended at 22,811.35 points, down 77.60 points, or 0.3%. The Sensex closed at 73.709.69 points, down 143.21 points, or 0.2% lower.

The day’s lows

During the day, the Nifty slipped to a low of 22,649.90 points, 1% lower than its previous close, while the Sensex plunged over 600 points to a low of 73,229.45 points. Market sentiment was weighed down by persistent selling by foreign investors and higher crude oil prices, with Brent crude rising to $111 per barrel.

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“Indian equities gave up strong early gains as elevated crude prices and continued FII selling overshadowed optimism surrounding India-US trade negotiations,” Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Investments said.

FII selling, higher crude oil price

Nair added that profit-booking intensified across autos, financials, metals and realty, reflecting concerns over inflation, and margin pressures, while IT showed relative resilience amid improving earnings visibility and renewed investor appetite for the sector.

“Resilient Q2 earnings and robust domestic institutional flows remain important market supports, but weak breadth and persistent foreign selling point to continued caution. Near-term direction will depend on the breadth of earnings delivery, progress on trade negotiations and foreign flows, with durable moderation in crude, global yields and currency volatility crucial for market stability” Nair said.

Technical view

“On the daily chart, the index formed a bearish candle with an upper wick, indicating persistent selling interest at higher levels. Despite a sharp upward move during the initial minutes, the rally failed to sustain, with Nifty retreating nearly 460 points from the day’s high, highlighting strong supply at elevated levels,” Sudeep Shah, Head – Technical & Derivatives Research at SBI Securities said.

“Technically, Nifty slipped below its 20-day EMA, while the RSI remained in neutral territory and the MACD stayed relatively flat. These signals suggest cooling off bullish momentum along with fresh overhead supply following the recent rally, with the index likely to consolidate until a decisive breakout establishes the next directional move,” Shah added.

The 22,630–22,650 zone, corresponding to the day’s lower range, will act as the immediate support for the Nifty. A decisive breakdown below this range could drag the Nifty towards 22,500, Shah said, adding that the 22,960–22,980 zone is likely to act as an immediate hurdle on the upside. A sustained move above this range could trigger a short-covering rally towards 23,130.

Gainers, losers

Among the Nifty 50 constituents, IT stocks led the gains on Monday. Infosys ended the day 3.3% higher, HCLTech followed with 3.2% gains, Tech Mahindra with 3.1%, and TCS ended the day 2.8% higher.

On the other hand, Bajaj Finance was the worst hit in the 50-stock index on Monday. Bajaj Auto, Axis Bank, Shriram Finance, Adani Enterprises, Maruti Suzuki, Trent, Eicher Motors, Eternal, and BSE closed the day over 2% lower.