Indians are sending dollars abroad at a record pace, and much of it is chasing one theme: AI chips. RBI’s Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) data shows Rs 13,289.48 crores (INR-USD of Rs 94) went out for equity and debt investment in April to July 2026 alone. That is already about 53% of the Rs 25,175.07 crore sent for equity and debt investment in the whole of 2025-26.

At Appreciate, nearly one in four investors who bought a US stock in July to September bought Nvidia, says founder and CEO Subho Moulik. Five AI chip and hardware stocks took 47% of orders for the top ten. So what exactly are Indians buying in the US stock market, and why now?

Why are Indians going global?

The Nifty 50 is down nearly 13% so far in 2026. The S&P 500 is up 12%, and the Nasdaq-100 has gained 16%. That gap is hard to ignore.

India also makes up only about 4% of global equity market capitalization, so most opportunities lie elsewhere. For an investor, diversification across large, mid and small cap companies at home helps. But geographic diversification helps too. It spreads the risk beyond a single economy. Staying concentrated at home exposes investors to regional shocks, including tariffs and currency swings.

The rupee adds to the case. Viram Shah, Founder and CEO of Vested, says a US stock “pays in two ways,” through its own return and through the currency. By his math, the S&P 500 is up about 14% in dollars. He puts the dollar’s gain against the rupee at nearly 5.3%, so the rupee return for an Indian investor in US stocks comes to closer to 20%.

Top 10 US Stocks for Indian Investors

On Vested Platform On Appreciate Platform NVIDIA Nvidia (NVDA) Tesla Apple (AAPL) Meta Platforms Alphabet (GOOGL) Amazon SpaceX (SPCX) Microsoft Tesla (TSLA) Micron Technology AMD (AMD) Alphabet (Google) SanDisk (SNDK) AMD Amazon (AMZN) Apple Super Micro Computer (SMCI) Broadcom Micron Technology (MU)

Source: Vested and Appreciate

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What are Indians buying?

Technology is nearly 50% of total traded value on Vested, Shah says. Semiconductor and hardware names, including Micron, Nvidia, Broadcom, Marvell and SanDisk, drew exceptionally heavy interest, he adds.

Appreciate’s data tells the same story. Nvidia drew the most buyers from July to September. The other four of the top ten chip and hardware names were AMD, SanDisk, Super Micro Computer and Micron. Chip and memory makers have taken about half of top-ten orders through 2026, Moulik says.

Srivastav adds that SanDisk and Micron together drew 1.3 times Nvidia’s buy orders. Indian investors, he says, now treat AI as a supply chain to be owned in layers.

Beyond Nvidia: where is the AI money moving?

Moulik calls this the clearest new trend. Orders for Broadcom were 2.2 times their April to June level, and orders for Super Micro Computer were 2.1 times.

But it is not all AI. Orders for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI), which tracks almost the entire US market, were 6.2 times their April to June level, as investors pair concentrated AI bets with broad exposure. Healthcare’s share of buyers rose to 6.4% from 5.1%, the largest gain among the five most bought sectors.

Top ETFs and ADRs for Indian Investors

On Vested Platform On Appreciate Platform Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) VOO (S&P 500) Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) SOXL (semiconductors, 3x daily leveraged) iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (SGOV) SOXX (semiconductors) Invesco Nasdaq-100 ETF (QQQM) QQQ (Nasdaq 100) ADRs VTI (total US stock market) SK Hynix (SKHY) DRAM (memory) BYD (BYDDY) SMH (semiconductors) Rolls-Royce Holdings (RYCEY) QTUM (quantum computing) LVMH (LVMUY) GLD (gold) SOXS (semiconductors, 3x daily inverse) Source: Vested and Appreciate

Source: Vested and Appreciate

Global ETFs in Portfolio

Nearly one in three investors who bought on Appreciate in the quarter bought at least one ETF, Moulik says. VOO, which tracks the S&P 500, drew the most buyers. With QQQ and VTI, broad index funds took three of the top five places.

The rest of the list follows themes: semiconductors through SOXX and SMH, memory through DRAM, quantum computing through QTUM and gold through GLD. One entry stands out. SOXL, which delivers three times the daily move of semiconductor stocks, ranked second.

Vested sees the same shift. Shah says ETFs have recorded positive net inflows since 2024, with net buying at about 10% of total traded value. ETF trading activity surged about 205% in 2025. In 2026, through October, it is already about 32% above the full-year 2025 level.

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Gold and copper are catching on

Metals ETFs are a smaller but fast-growing corner, according to Vested. Trading amounts in commodity ETFs rose about 116% in 2026 against 2025, and trade counts about 174%. Net invested value rose 45%.

SPDR Gold Shares (Ticker: GLD) offer investors an innovative, relatively cost-efficient, and secure way to access the gold market. GLD’s investor base grew from 340 in 2024 to 1,690 in 2026, and the amount traded rose from about $659K to $7.95M. The lower-priced GLDM grew its investor base about 6.9 times.

Copper is the standout non-gold story, Vested says, with CPER’s investor base up about four times. The five physical gold ETFs account for about 83% of 2026 traded amount.

United States Copper Index Fund ETV (CPER) is designed to be a convenient, cost-effective way for investors to access the returns of a portfolio of copper futures contracts.

Three trends, one direction

Vested sees three trends. First, AI and semiconductors. Second, ETFs becoming a core vehicle. Third, a gradual widening beyond the US, into Europe, Japan and Hong Kong, across industrials, luxury goods, autos and advanced manufacturing. Vested says the top ADRs its investors buy include SK Hynix, BYD, Rolls-Royce and LVMH. Appreciate’s three trends are the AI supply chain, broad diversification alongside it, and healthcare.

The bottom line

It clearly emerges that AI is the headline, but diversification is the story. Indians are sending more money abroad each year, and they are building a diversified global portfolio. Much of it follows the AI supply chain. But the rush into S&P 500 and total-market ETFs, gold, healthcare and non-US names shows that global diversification is the bigger theme. The data points to a structural shift rather than a one-off spike, as Indian money moves abroad faster each year.

Disclaimer: This article provides factual analysis only and is not, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investment in foreign securities involves significant risks, including currency fluctuations, different financial reporting standards, and varying regulatory environments. The historical performance of US stocks is not a guarantee of future returns, and gains should not be viewed as an offer or solicitation to buy. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor. Financial Express is not responsible for any decisions made based on this information.