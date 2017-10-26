How to improve India’s role through ICT for good governance? I-Bharat 2017 to the fore

The marquee event will witness experts deliberating on ways to leverage ICT for empowering citizens and for promotion of a sustainable and inclusive growth. (Reuters)

The ministry of electronics and IT (MeitY), in association with industry body FICCI, is organising i-Bharat 2017, which will see members from government, industry and think tanks coming together on Thursday to explore avenues for enhancing India’s role through information and communications technology (ICT) for good governance. The marquee event will witness experts deliberating on ways to leverage ICT for empowering citizens and for promotion of a sustainable and inclusive growth. i-Bharat is an initiative under the government’s Digital India campaign. It is a leading platform for the digital community to harness the power of ICT, exchange ideas, knowledge and experience, discuss international best practices, understand investment patterns and opportunities. With the theme ‘ICT Elucidations for Unserved and Unsolved’, the prime focus of the event will be to promote governance through ICT and to further utilise ICT solutions as the tools for India’s socio-economic transformation.

Through a series of sessions, the event will see stakeholders from the ICT sector and the government deliberate on innovations in technology, steps taken towards good governance and ways to serve the marginalised sections of society. Discussion will also be held on expanding ICT adoption across sectors like finance, healthcare, education, transportation and the media. The event will also witness several thought leaders and industry experts speaking on key issues like privacy, security, M2M & IoT, cloud computing, marketplace and Indic Languages. Through sessions such as ‘Digital India – Empowering Unserved and Answering Unsolved’ and ‘Network Ecosystem – Bringing the Smart India to Life’, the event will focus on exploring ways for adopting a multipronged approach for promoting R&D and innovation, enhancing efficiency through digital services and ensuring a secure cyber space.