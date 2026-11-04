India’s services sector activity continued to tick higher for the third consecutive month in October with higher demand fuelling business activity and new orders, as per S&P Global’s Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) data released Wednesday.

The HSBC India services PMI rose to a four-month high of 55.8 in October from 55.2 in September. A PMI reading of more than 50 denotes expansion in activity from the previous month, while a print below 50 indicates contraction.

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“New business growth was identified by survey participants as the main driver behind the rise in output. Not only did overall sales rise markedly, but they did so at the fastest rate since June,” S&P Global said.

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Favourable demand conditions, new client wins and successful advertising boosted new order intakes, S&P Global said. India’s domestic market was the main source of sales growth in October, while new export business increased at the slowest rate since February 2023.

Input costs rose at the weakest rate in over six years even as some firms reported higher spending on electricity, labour, raw materials and transportation.

Cost pressures were most intense in the consumer services segment, which was the only category to see a stronger upturn in input prices than in September. The softest rate of inflation was in finance and insurance, S&P Global said.

Fewer than 3% of Indian service providers opted to increase their selling prices in October, citing the pass-through of cost rises to clients. Prices charged by firms rose at the slowest rate since June.

Companies were cautiously optimistic about the outlook, however, and they lifted jobs to the least extent in four months.

“Employment growth also slowed to its weakest pace since June, suggesting that some service sector businesses have sufficient capacity to meet current staffing requirements,” said Pranjul Bhandari, Chief India Economist at HSBC.

When assessing growth prospects, service firms were confident of a rise in output over the course of the coming 12 months. However, the level of positive sentiment fell in October and thus remained below its long-run average.

While the services activity improved in October, the manufacturing sector saw weaker growth with manufacturing PMI easing to 54.7 in October from 55.1 in September, data released Monday showed. Higher services growth pulled up the HSBC India composite PMI to a four-month high of 56.2 in October from 55.9 in September.