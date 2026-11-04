The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has constituted a Technical Consultative Committee for Financial Markets (TCCFM) to strengthen engagement with market participants and address policy and operational issues in India’s financial markets.

The move follows the announcement made in the RBI’s Statement on Developmental and Regulatory Policies dated October 7, 2026.

The committee will provide a platform for structured discussions between the central bank and market participants on issues related to money markets, government securities, foreign exchange markets, derivatives and their supporting infrastructure.

SBI, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank executives among members of RBI panel

The committee will be chaired by the RBI Deputy Governor in charge of the Financial Markets Regulation Department (FMRD).

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Its external members include Ananth Narayan, former whole-time member of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and Professor of Practice at IIT Bombay.

Other members include Shamsher Singh, chairman of the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India (FIMMDA) and deputy managing director of State Bank of India; Neeraj Gambhir, executive director at Axis Bank; and Shailendra Jhingan, head of treasury and economic research at ICICI Bank.

The committee will also include Aditya Bagree, managing director and head of markets at Citibank India; Nand Kishore, managing director of Clearing Corporation of India Limited; and Ridham Desai, managing director at Morgan Stanley India.

RBI panel to focus on market liquidity, efficiency and resilience

The committee will examine issues affecting the functioning, efficiency, liquidity and resilience of India’s money, government securities and foreign exchange markets, along with related derivatives markets.

It will also identify measures to deepen and broaden these markets.

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Another key area of discussion will be market infrastructure, including trading, clearing, settlement and reporting systems. The committee will examine the regulatory and operational frameworks governing these activities.

The RBI may also seek the committee’s views on emerging policy and operational issues, including the implementation of its measures and any unintended difficulties faced by market participants.

In addition, the committee will discuss domestic and international developments, financial innovations and emerging risks that could affect Indian financial markets.

It may also take up specific market-related issues and macroeconomic concerns referred to it by the RBI.

Committee to meet at least once every quarter

The RBI said it would convene meetings of the Technical Consultative Committee for Financial Markets at least once every quarter.

The committee is expected to provide a structured platform for the central bank to engage with market participants and stakeholders on developments and challenges in financial markets.