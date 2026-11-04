The National Land Monetization Corporation (NLMC) has helped public sector companies monetise assets worth over Rs 9,000 crore so far in the current financial year, according to Rohan Chand Thakur, chief executive officer, NLMC.

Assets worth Rs 6,000 crore are expected to be monetised in the rest of FY27, Thakur said.

The NLMC CEO was speaking at the Pre-Bid Meeting for E-Auction of 5.119-Acre HIL (India) Limited land parcel in New Delhi.

“The Government of India has accorded significant priority to the monetisation of surplus and underutilised land assets of Central Public Sector Enterprises, Thakur said.

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“Our endeavour is to unlock the economic value of public assets through transparent, structured and competitive processes while facilitating their productive utilisation,” Thakur said.

BSNL, MTNL, ITI Ltd., Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) are some of the companies whose assets are in the pipeline to be monetised.

“These are cases where NLMC has done all the work. It has done the valuation, even the payment is available,” Thakur said.

NLMC is also in talks with various government departments including telecom, steel, and chemicals and petrochemicals for asset monetisation, Thakur said.

Not only is NLMC facilitating monetisation of land parcels, as in the case of HIL, but also of flats in various cities, Thakur said.

HIL is looking to sell its 5.119-acre land parcel in Najafgarh Industrial Area, New Delhi

New Delhi, and represents a significant asset of HIL (India). Spread over approximately 5.119 acres with a reserve price of Rs 829.69 crore.

”The HIL land parcel, given its strategic location and development potential, presents an opportunity for eligible participants to explore its future utilisation,” Thakur said.

The NLMC is a wholly owned Government of India company functioning under the administrative control of the Department of Public Enterprises, Ministry of Finance. It was set up to undertake and facilitate the monetisation of surplus land and building assets of Central Public Sector Enterprises and other Government agencies.

NLMC works with PSUs and other stakeholders to identify surplus and underutilised assets, undertake the necessary transaction structuring and facilitate their monetisation through transparent and competitive mechanisms.