India has received preliminary investment commitments of around $400 billion from domestic and international investors at a renewable energy CEO roundtable, nearly twice the $220 billion investment requirement projected until 2030, Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi said on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters at the Bharat Renewable Energy Summit, Joshi said global fund managers and companies had expressed interest in investing across renewable energy, green hydrogen, battery storage and transmission infrastructure.

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“In CEO roundtable, they have given a commitment of $400 billion,” Joshi said, adding that the government would work out the details before providing a comprehensive account of the proposed investments.

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The minister clarified that the figure was preliminary and that discussions with individual investors were still being examined.

“Whatever has happened in the round table, nearly about $400 billion,” he said, adding that the details of individual companies and their commitments would be shared subsequently.

The announcement comes amid concerns that the West Asia conflict could divert global capital towards rebuilding damaged energy infrastructure, potentially affecting investments in India’s clean energy sector.

Joshi, however, said international investors continued to view India favourably despite geopolitical uncertainty.

“I met a Canadian pension fund. He was also telling the same thing,” Joshi said, referring to feedback that India remained an attractive investment destination.

The minister also indicated that the government would decide on a further extension of the relaxation under solar cell manufacturing requirements after consulting industry stakeholders over the next couple of weeks.

Domestic solar cell manufacturing capacity currently stands at around 47 gigawatts (GW), while manufacturers have indicated that it could reach 70 GW by December 31.

The government had previously extended the relaxation until December 31 following concerns over insufficient domestic manufacturing capacity.

“Some people want to extend it. Some people do not want to extend it. So, we will listen to them,” Joshi said, adding that the government was not rushing the decision.

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On the Cabinet’s approval of Rs 14,500 crore in viability gap funding for grid-scale energy storage, Joshi said the initiative would help address fluctuations in renewable electricity generation and improve power availability.

Citing a recent round-the-clock renewable power tender at Rs 5.25 per unit, he said competitive bidding and storage infrastructure could make renewable electricity more economical for consumers.

Joshi also said several state governments were considering decentralised battery storage for households to manage peak-hour electricity demand. He clarified that these proposals were being examined by states and were not an announced central scheme.

The minister expressed confidence that the PM Surya Ghar programme would achieve its target of one crore households by March, while any further expansion would require consultations and the Cabinet’s approval.