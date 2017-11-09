Adani Power inks power purchase pact with Bangladesh

Adani Power has signed a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) to supply power to the neighboring country. (Image: IE)

Adani Power has signed a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) to supply power to the neighboring country. The company said in a BSE filing that the contract has been signed by Adani Power (Jharkhand), a wholly-owned subsidiary, for a net capacity of 1,496 MW, which would be supplied from the upcoming 1,600 MW coal-based power plant in Godda, Jharkhand. The financial details of the deal were not disclosed. Earlier this year, Reliance Power had also signed a PPA with BPDB for setting up the first phase of a 750 MW LNG power project near Dhaka. NTPC, through a 50-50 joint venture with BPDB, is also building a 1,320 MW power plant in Bangladesh.

NTPC also provided operation and maintenance services for the 240 MW Siddhirganj power plant in Bangladesh. The cross border interconnection between India and Bangladesh through Baharampur (India) – Bheramara (Bangladesh) transmission line was commissioned in September 2013. About 500 MW of power is being transferred from India to Bangladesh through this link. The transmission capacity is being upgraded from 500 MW to 1,000 MW.