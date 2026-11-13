India’s electronics export story is increasingly moving beyond smartphones to key components, with shipments of printed circuit boards (PCBs), memory integrated circuits, solid-state storage devices and telecom networking equipment registering sharp growth, signalling a gradual diversification of the country’s electronics manufacturing base.

Non-smartphone electronics exports jumped 56.5% year-on-year to $13.79 billion during April-September 2026-27, significantly outpacing the 35.8% growth in smartphone exports, which reached $18.17 billion, according to Commerce Ministry data.

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Consequently, the share of non-smartphone products in India’s total electronics exports increased to 43.2% during the first half of the current financial year, from 39.7% a year earlier. Smartphone exports, meanwhile, accounted for 56.8% of the total, down from 60.3%.

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Overall electronics exports rose 44% to $31.97 billion during April-September, from $22.20 billion in the corresponding period last year.

The most striking growth has come from printed circuit boards, a critical component used in electronic devices and equipment. Exports of other mounted PCBs surged more than 32-fold to $2.1 billion during the first half of FY27, from just $63 million a year earlier, registering growth of 3,219%.

Exports of populated, loaded or stuffed printed circuit boards also quadrupled, rising 304% to $864 million from $214 million in April-September last year.

The expansion is also visible in semiconductor-related products and data storage equipment. Exports of memory integrated circuits (ICs) jumped 2,332% to $562 million from $23 million in the year-ago period. Solid-state storage devices, including SSDs, recorded growth of 1,681%, with exports increasing to $261 million from $15 million.

Network transmission and routing equipment, which includes equipment used in digital connectivity and communications infrastructure, recorded 98% growth, with exports rising from $733 million in April-September 2025 to around $1.45 billion in the corresponding period this year.

The changing export basket is also reflected in the range of destination markets. Hong Kong, the US and the Netherlands are the leading destinations for network transmission and routing equipment. For memory integrated circuits, the major markets are Malaysia, Singapore and Hong Kong, while China, Singapore and Hong Kong are the leading destinations for solid-state storage devices.

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In the PCB segment, Singapore, China and Hong Kong are the top markets for other mounted printed circuit boards. Populated, loaded or stuffed PCBs are primarily shipped to China, Hong Kong and the Netherlands.

The strong performance across these categories suggests that India’s electronics export growth is gradually extending from finished devices to components and products that form the backbone of the wider electronics ecosystem.

While smartphones continue to account for the largest share of shipments, the faster growth of non-smartphone products indicates that Indian manufacturing is beginning to gain a larger presence in the international market for electronic components, connectivity equipment and data storage solutions.