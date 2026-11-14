Commercial vehicle major Ashok Leyland reported a 13% year-on-year (y-o-y) rise in standalone net profit to ₹869 crore in the second quarter of FY27, driven by a 40% growth in revenue from core vehicle sales.

Standalone revenue from operations of the Hinduja Group flagship rose to ₹13,308 crore, compared with ₹9,538 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Total expenses surged 42% y-o-y to ₹12,242 crore, primarily due to higher raw material costs, which jumped 47% to ₹9,105 crore during the quarter.

Commercial vehicle (CV) volumes increased 32% to 64,677 units, compared with 49,116 units in the year-ago period. The company outperformed the industry in the medium and heavy commercial vehicle (MHCV) segment, with volumes rising 44% y-o-y to 37,958 units from 26,307 units, against industry growth of 39%. In the light commercial vehicle (LCV) segment, volumes grew 21% to 21,371 units from 17,697 units. Export volumes stood at 5,102 units, registering a 7% y-o-y increase.

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“We are encouraged by the promising performance of our international business and continue to strengthen our presence in key export markets. Switch Mobility is also progressing well, with a strong outlook for the electric mobility business,” Dheeraj Hinduja, chairman, Ashok Leyland, said in the earnings release.

Ebitda rose to ₹1,350 crore from around ₹1,162 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. However, the Ebitda margin declined to 10.1% from 12.1% due to raw material price increases.

“Our record Q2 performance, coupled with market share gains and fifteen consecutive quarters of double -digit Ebitda margins, reflects our consistent focus on profitable growth,” Shenu Agarwal, managing director & CEO, Ashok Leyland, said.

Ashok Leyland’s domestic truck market share, excluding the defence segment, improved 1.5 percentage points to 31.5% during the quarter. The company ended the quarter with net cash of ₹3, 546 crore as against ₹990 crore in the same period last year.

The company declared an interim dividend of ₹1 per equity share of ₹1 each for FY27. The dividend will be paid on or before December 13, 2026.