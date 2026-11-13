India’s flagship PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana has covered around 6.6 million households against its target of 10 million, with the installation pace accelerating sharply from 118 days for the first 100,000 installations to an average of just six days now, Union New and Renewable Energy Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Friday.

Speaking at the 31st CII Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam, Joshi said the ministry was aiming to further reduce the time taken for solar installation to five days. In Andhra Pradesh alone, 786,000 households have been connected with rooftop solar.

The minister said households and farmers were not only achieving zero electricity bills but also earning from surplus electricity generation.

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Highlighting investment commitments, Joshi said 17 memoranda of understanding and three government orders in the renewable energy sector represented proposed investments of Rs 43,871 crore, with employment potential for around 4,700 people.

The minister said these commitments demonstrated that India and Andhra Pradesh were “walking the talk” on clean energy and sustainable growth. On India’s energy transition, Joshi said installed solar capacity had increased from 2.8 gigawatts (GW) in 2014 to 175 GW currently.

Non-fossil sources now account for approximately 55% of the country’s total installed power capacity, against the national target of 500 GW by 2030.

Referring to rising electricity requirements, Joshi said India’s peak power demand had increased from 123 GW in 2012 to 270 GW recently.

“This demand was met without interruption, with nearly 33% coming from non-fossil sources,” he said.

Joshi also referred to the upcoming PM-KUSUM 2 initiative, aimed at further solarising agricultural equipment and pumps.

He said green energy would strengthen India’s manufacturing competitiveness and support its emergence as a global green manufacturing hub.