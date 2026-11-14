By Team Climate Action Live

India’s greenhouse gas emissions fell by 0.2% in 2025 even as the economy grew by around 7.6%. This was the first time in 25 years that the country’s emissions declined during a year of economic growth, according to the second edition of the Allianz Green Transition Tracker 2026.

The report, released on November 5 ahead of the COP31 climate conference in Antalya, Türkiye, places India at 45th among 65 economies assessed, a jump of five places from the previous edition. Its progress score improved by 4.5 points, compared with a global average improvement of two points.

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For a country seeking to become a developed economy by 2047 while reaching net zero by 2070, the central challenge is to expand its economy without expanding its carbon footprint at the same pace. The latest figures suggest that India may be beginning to demonstrate that this is possible. But they also expose the distance between one promising year and a sustained, structural shift.

The Allianz tracker, which assesses economies responsible for 81% of global greenhouse gas emissions, offers a useful snapshot of this transition. Its findings also reveal a wider paradox: clean technologies are advancing rapidly, yet the world is still not moving fast enough to meet its climate goals.

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India’s emissions milestone

India’s 0.2% reduction in GHG emissions is modest in absolute terms, but the context is important.

Historically, emissions have tended to rise alongside economic activity. More factories, construction, transport, electricity consumption and household spending generally mean more energy use and more greenhouse gases. (When emissions decline during a recession, it is difficult to distinguish climate progress from economic distress.)

This is what makes India’s latest performance noteworthy, indicating a degree of decoupling between economic growth and emissions.

The tracker assesses countries’ green transition with five indicators: carbon intensity, energy intensity, consumption-based emissions per capita, territorial emissions per capita and the share of low-carbon sources in the electricity mix. Its Progress Score measures how much of the distance between a country’s 2015 baseline and its 2050 net-zero benchmark has been covered.

India’s score improved by 4.5 points to approximately 14.6, placing it 45th. China, which improved by 2.3 points, ranked 43rd. The United States ranked 41st after gaining 1.2 points.

Emissions intensity of GDP measures how much greenhouse gas pollution is generated for every unit of economic output. It can be thought of as the GHG equivalent of fuel efficiency of a car. A more fuel-efficient car travels further on the same amount of petrol. A less carbon-intensive economy produces more economic value for every tonne of GHGs emitted.

A country can therefore reduce its emissions intensity even while its total emissions continue to rise, if its economy grows faster than its emissions.

This is particularly relevant for India. Under its updated Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC), the country has committed to reducing the emissions intensity of its GDP by 45% from 2005 levels by 2030. Its first self-imposed NDC had set a lower reduction ambition of 33-35%.

The Allianz country profile shows India’s carbon intensity at 315 tonnes of CO2 equivalent per million US dollars of GDP in 2025, down from 327 in 2024. However, it was still slightly higher than the 2015 figure of 310. The latest improvement is encouraging, but the longer-term trend is not yet one of continuous decline.

The power sector remains India’s biggest climate challenge

The Allianz country profile identifies electricity generation as the largest source of India’s GHG emissions, accounting for 36% of the total in 2025. Industry contributes another 19%, while agriculture accounts for 16%.

Together, power and industry represent more than half of the country’s emissions. This makes cleaning up electricity generation and industrial production central to India’s climate strategy.

There are encouraging signs. Expansion of renewable energy, slower electricity demand growth and favourable weather conditions helped reduce coal-fired electricity generation by 2.9% in 2025, according to the report’s accompanying analysis.

Even as electricity demand reached a record in July 2026, the share of renewable energy produced also rose to a record 20%.

Yet coal continues to dominate India’s electricity system.

India’s energy efficiency indicator also shows little movement between 2024 and 2025, remaining at 2.7 petajoules per billion dollars of GDP in the Allianz profile.

The country profile also records a rise in territorial emissions per capita from 2.11 tonnes of CO2 in 2015 to 2.87 tonnes in the latest reported year. Consumption-based emissions per capita increased from 2.08 to 2.59 tonnes over the same period. (Territorial emissions are those generated on its own territory, while consumption-based emissions include embedded emissions in imported goods and services.)

This indicates that while India is making progress in improving the carbon efficiency of its economy, rising incomes, consumption and energy demand are increasing its overall carbon footprint.

The transition will require not only more solar panels and wind turbines, but cleaner industrial processes, more efficient buildings, electrification of transport, better transmission infrastructure and energy storage capable of balancing intermittent renewable generation.

The global power mix has reached a historic turning point

India’s progress is part of a much larger global shift.

For the first time in more than a century, renewable energy overtook coal as the world’s largest source of electricity generation in 2025. Renewables accounted for 33.5% of global electricity generation, marginally ahead of coal’s 33.2%.

More notably, renewables supplied 99% of all new electricity generation added during the year.

This helped slow the growth of global GHG emissions to 0.7% in 2025, compared with 1.5% in each of the previous two years.

The economics of clean technology are increasingly working in favour of the transition. Annual additions of battery storage capacity surged from around 2 GWh in 2015 to 307 GWh in 2025. The cost of battery storage fell by 93% over the decade.

The price gap between battery electric vehicles and conventional combustion-engine cars has also narrowed substantially, from 49% in 2019 to 20% in 2025.

The next phase of the transition will depend as much on infrastructure as on technology.

Allianz expects global clean-energy investment to rise by 6.5% to $2.2 trillion in 2026. Investment in electricity grids is projected to increase by 21%, while spending on storage is expected to rise by 36%.

The transition is moving at two different speeds

Despite the progress in clean technology, the overall picture remains sobering.

Of the 65 economies assessed, 56 improved their scores, gaining an average of two points. But only about a third are keeping pace with emissions reduction pathways aligned with the Paris Agreement.

The divide between leaders and laggards is also widening. Countries in the top half of the ranking improved their scores by an average of 2.6 points, almost twice the 1.3-point improvement recorded by those in the bottom half.

European countries dominate the top 10, with Luxembourg, Denmark and Estonia leading the rankings. Colombia recorded the largest improvement, gaining 16.5 points, driven by recovering hydropower generation, new solar capacity and declining energy intensity.

The United States, meanwhile, slipped to 41st after emissions rose for a second consecutive year and coal-fired electricity generation jumped 13%.

China, ranked 43rd, offers another interesting case study. Its emissions growth slowed to virtually zero, supported by rapid electrification and the expansion of electric mobility. Battery electric vehicles accounted for nearly half of new car sales.

The contrast suggests that there is no single route to a successful energy transition. Some countries are benefiting from abundant renewable resources, others from electrification, industrial restructuring or improvements in energy efficiency. But the common thread is the ability to replace fossil-fuel consumption rather than simply add clean energy alongside it.

As Patrick Hoffmann, ESG Economist at Allianz Research, puts it: “Almost every country is moving in the right direction. The problem is the speed.”

At the current pace, the world will reach net zero only in 2064, 14 years behind the 2050 benchmark.

Geopolitics matters

Geopolitics is currently providing a stronger incentive for decarbonisation than climate policy, the report notes.

The disruption to oil supplies following the Iran conflict and the resulting surge in fossil-fuel prices have accelerated interest in electric vehicles. Allianz Research estimates that matching the increase in diesel prices through carbon pricing alone would require a carbon price of more than €200 per tonne of CO2 (the highest carbon price anywhere in the world is in Uruguay, US$165.61 per tonne of carbon dioxide equivalent, or tCO₂e, as per the IEA).

In the European Union, battery electric vehicles accounted for 30% of new car registrations in September 2026, an increase of 11 percentage points in a year.

But, “[A] price shock is not a strategy,” says Ludovic Subran, Allianz Chief Economist and Chief Investment Officer, arguing that governments should avoid cushioning higher fossil-fuel prices with new subsidies and instead accelerate investment in grids and storage.

The piece is published in arrangement with Climate Action Live https://www.climateaction.live



