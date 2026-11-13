The Centre’s revamped flagship Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), aimed at providing tap water connections to rural households, could see savings of more than Rs 37,000 crore in FY27 as the revamped scheme gets off to a slow start. States are taking time to meet the new conditions for fund utilisation and plugging leakages, sources told FE.

Against a Budget Estimate (BE) of Rs 67,670 crore for the year, expenditure could be around Rs 30,000 crore as states adjust to the revised framework. This framework shifts the focus from merely creating water supply infrastructure to ensuring that the systems are functional and water actually reaches households.

The revamped scheme seeks to strengthen accountability and make the delivery system more transparent. Under the new framework, states are required to put in place operations and maintenance (O&M) policies, geo-tag water sources and infrastructure assets, and create digital identities for individual water supply schemes. The entire network, including the pipelines connecting water sources to households, must also be digitally mapped.

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The revamped scheme launched in March 2026, aims to address weaknesses in the initial scheme’s implementation. These weaknesses include corruption, inflated contracting practices and a system that rewarded pipeline construction rather than assured water supply.

A key requirement is involving Gram Panchayats in assessing the functionality of water supply schemes and certifying whether water is actually reaching households. The objective is to move beyond reporting the number of connections provided to establishing whether the infrastructure is delivering a reliable service.

While all 34 states and Union Territories have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Centre, only 25 have formulated the required O&M policies, leaving nine yet to fulfil this condition. States are also working towards meeting the digital mapping and asset geo-tagging requirements.

Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and Assam have emerged as relatively strong performers under the revamped framework, according to officials aware of the matter. Fund releases have begun, although the pace remains gradual as states work towards meeting the stipulated conditions, sources said.

The new approach also envisages a greater role for village communities in monitoring water supply services. Under the proposed Jal Seva self-assessment mechanism, consumers, Gram Sabhas and Gram Panchayats will assess their schemes on parameters such as water availability, source sustainability, quality, household connections, etc.

Launched in 2019 to provide functional household tap connections to all rural homes, the Jal Jeevan Mission has expanded coverage from about 17% of rural households to more than 80%. However, the revamped scheme launched in March 2026 aims to address weaknesses in implementation, including corruption, inflated contracting practices and a system that rewarded pipeline construction rather than assured water supply.

In FY26, the budget allocation was cut to Rs 17,000 crore as against an initial outlay of Rs 67,000 crore amid concerns over corruption and poor service delivery.

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To support the transition in the revamped scheme, the government introduced a nationwide digital governance platform called “Sujalam Bharat”. Under this system, each village is assigned a unique “Sujal Gaon” or service area identification number, digitally mapping the entire drinking water supply chain from source to household tap.

Local bodies also have a formal role in certifying project completion through a process called “Jal Arpan”. A gram panchayat can declare itself as having achieved universal tap water access only after verifying that adequate operation and maintenance systems are in place.

The programme further encourages community participation through an annual “Jal Utsav”, a locally led event focused on reviewing water infrastructure, undertaking maintenance activities and promoting awareness around sustainable water management.