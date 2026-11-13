ReNew Energy Global on Thursday announced fresh investments of nearly ₹80,000 crore in Andhra Pradesh, with the bulk of the spending earmarked for a 1 gigawatt (GW) green hyperscale data centre, as the clean energy company expands into digital infrastructure alongside solar and permanent magnet manufacturing.

Of the total investment, ₹67,000 crore will go towards the data centre in Anakapalli, while ₹11,000 crore has been committed for polysilicon and metallurgical silicon manufacturing facilities in Anakapalli and Nellore. Another ₹1,500 crore will be invested in a permanent magnet manufacturing plant in Rambilli.

The announcements were made at the CII Partnership Summit 2026 in Visakhapatnam, in the presence of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and state IT Minister Nara Lokesh.

Advertisement

The proposed hyperscale data centre will run on renewable energy and is aimed at supporting the growing power requirements of India’s digital infrastructure. The project also marks ReNew’s expansion into large-scale data centre development.

The polysilicon and metallurgical silicon projects will strengthen the company’s solar manufacturing operations and complement its existing 6.5 GW ingot and wafer manufacturing facility in Anakapalli, which is expected to be commissioned by March 2028.

The permanent magnet plant is scheduled for commissioning by March 2029, according to the company.

“These investments bring together two of India’s biggest growth opportunities, digitalisation and decarbonisation, while strengthening clean energy manufacturing, infrastructure and skills,” said Sumant Sinha, founder, chairman and CEO of ReNew.

Sinha said Andhra Pradesh was emerging as an important destination for India’s industrial and digital growth, while acknowledging the state government’s role in facilitating investment commitments.

The company also announced plans to establish the ReNew Centre for Technical Excellence in Visakhapatnam under the PM SETU scheme, in collaboration with the Andhra Pradesh government.

The initiative involves developing a cluster of five industrial training institutes (ITIs) in Gajuwaka, with a focus on technical skills and employability in renewable energy, advanced manufacturing, and allied sectors.

Under the scheme, a typical hub-and-spoke ITI cluster has an indicative investment of up to ₹241 crore over five years.

ReNew already has an operational portfolio of 717 megawatts (MW) of wind power and 60 MW of solar capacity across 10 sites in Andhra Pradesh, generating 10,000 direct and indirect jobs.

The state is targeting 78.5 GW of solar power, 35 GW of wind capacity and 25 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of battery energy storage.

At the national level, ReNew’s clean energy portfolio stood at 20.5 GW on a gross basis as of October 30, including 1.7 GW/6.2 GWh of battery energy storage.

The Nasdaq-listed company currently has 6.4 GW of solar module and 2.5 GW of solar cell manufacturing capacity. It is adding another 4 GW of solar cell capacity, expected to become operational in the fourth quarter of FY27.