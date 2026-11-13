With pulse prices threatening to spiral out of control despite adequate buffer stocks and imports, the Department of Consumer Affairs (DoCA) on Friday made stock declaration mandatory for traders, millers, wholesalers, and retailers.

The stock declaration by entities would be done every Friday, which according to consumer affairs secretary Nidhi Khare aimed to curb sharp spikes in prices of various pulse variants and prevent artificial supply constraints, speculative stock accumulation, hoarding, and profiteering by a section of market players.

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The DoCA has sent letters to states to monitor pulse prices and take action against hoarding and black marketing. The government’s move follows a series of meetings held with state food secretaries, millers, stockists, traders, and processors of pulses in the last two days.

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According to the department, average retail prices on Friday for two key pulse variants – tur and gram – rose to Rs 135.23/kg and Rs 95.23/kg, an increase of 19.5% and 10% respectively, compared to the previous year.

Retail inflation in the ‘pulses’ category was 8.73% year-on-year in October while in April, 2026 inflation was in the negative zone at (-1.74%).

Khare said that while chana production was 12.56 million tonnes (MT) in the 2025-26 crop year (July-June), the second highest in the last five years, mandi arrivals have been comparable with previous years.

“Import of yellow peas used as substitutes for chana has been higher compared to previous years; it appears that trade is trying to operate with increasing margins and trying to profiteer on rumours,” sources said. Despite comfortable supply fundamentals, chana prices have witnessed an upward movement in recent weeks.

According to an official assessment, stocks held with big chain retailers, dealers, importers, millers, stockists and traders have reduced from 5.87 MT on July 3, 2026 to 5.37 MT on November 6, 2026. “Except for importers and traders, stocks with other market participants have remained largely unchanged since July 2026, despite the lean season,” it stated.

“Seamless and timely movement of imported pulses from ports and warehouses to processing units and domestic markets, ensuring no abnormal supply chain disruptions, avoidable delays, hoarding or impediments in the timely transmission of imported stocks into the domestic market,” according to an official note.

The department has urged diligent reporting of stock positions, and any misreporting will be viewed seriously.

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To ensure affordability of pulses, the department has urged dealers and millers to rationalize trade margins and pass on the benefits of favourable market conditions to consumers.

Current buffer of all pulse variants – gram (1.61 MT), tur (0.97 MT), moong (0.64 MT), masur (0.53 MT) and urad (44,000 tonnes) – has risen to a record 3.8 MT against a norm of 3.5 MT.

Imports of pulses surged 67% to 2.06 MT in the April-August period of FY27, amid concerns over a dip in domestic output due to the El Nino threat, trade sources said.

India imports about 18%-20% of its annual consumption of pulses – tur, urad, masoor (lentils), yellow peas and Bengal gram – which is around 27 MT. Imports of pulses are from Canada, Russia, Brazil, Myanmar, and Africa.