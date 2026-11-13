India’s current account deficit (CAD) widened to $7.4 billion in September 2026 from $5.2 billion in the corresponding month last year, mainly due to a sharp rise in primary income outflows and a slight dip in remittances, according to data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday. A CAD occurs when a country’s total expenditure on foreign goods, services, and income payouts exceeds its earnings from exports and transfers.

Merchandise trade deficit

Despite merchandise imports rising to $75.3 billion in September from $69.8 billion a year earlier, the monthly goods trade gap narrowed. The merchandise trade deficit stood at $30 billion in September this fiscal year, lower than $33.4 billion in the same month last year, as exports grew faster to reach $45.3 billion compared with $36.4 billion a year ago.

Net transfers and services

Net receipts from services increased marginally to $19.2 billion from $18.8 billion in September last year, according to preliminary balance of payments (BoP) data for September 2026. Services exports rose to $39.3 billion from $36.7 billion, while services imports increased to $20.1 billion from $17.8 billion.

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Net transfers—mainly remittances from Indians employed overseas—declined to $10.9 billion from $11.5 billion during the month. Meanwhile, net outflows under the income account more than tripled to $7.6 billion from $2.2 billion in September 2025.

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FPIs and banking capital

On the capital account front, net inflows stood at $16.2 billion in September, reversing a net outflow of $400 million in the same month last year. Foreign portfolio investment (FPI) recorded a net outflow of $6.7 billion during the month, significantly higher than $600 million a year ago, while net foreign direct investment (FDI) outflows rose to $4.9 billion from $2.3 billion.

The surge in capital inflows was driven by banking capital, which recorded a net inflow of $22.2 billion during the month compared with $700 million in September 2025. Of this, net inflows through non-resident Indian (NRI) deposits stood at $3.7 billion against $400 million a year ago.

Overall, India’s balance of payments recorded a surplus of $8.8 billion in September, compared with a deficit of $5.6 billion in the year-ago month. For the April–September 2026 period, the overall BoP posted a surplus of $66.8 billion, swinging from a deficit of $6.4 billion in the corresponding period last year.