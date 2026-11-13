India’s merchandise trade deficit widened to a one-year high of $39.88 billion in October, exceeding forecasts as higher oil imports, electronic shipments for export production, and a festive-season surge in gold purchases from overseas raised the foreign exchange outgo.

The previous monthly high trade deficit was $42.58 billion recorded in October 2025.

India’s merchandise exports surged 45% year-on-year to a record $49.47 billion in October, driven by a more than doubling of petroleum shipments and strong growth in engineering and electronics goods. Still, a 16.5% growth in imports to $89.35 billion precipitated the high trade deficit.

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Petroleum exports jumped 140% to $8.89 billion, while electronics shipments rose 62.7% to $6.64 billion and engineering goods exports expanded 36% to $12.7 billion. Significantly, non-petroleum exports also grew 35.4% to $40.58 billion, indicating that the record performance was not merely a reflection of higher oil prices.

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“Overall, it has been a very good month. We hope we can carry on the trajectory we are on for the first seven months of this year. We will be towards the landmark of $1 trillion exports by the end of this financial year,” Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal told reporters on Friday.

Cumulative exports of goods and services during April-October rose 16.6% to $568.84 billion. Combined imports increased 16% to $662.2 billion.

The export momentum mirrors strong performances by several Asian economies. In October, China’s exports grew 35.2%, South Korea’s 93.7%, Taiwan’s 58.9% and Malaysia’s 34%, pointing to sustained global demand despite concerns over inflation and geopolitical tensions.

The sharp rise in petroleum exports reflected both higher international prices and increased demand for refined products amid supply disruptions. Crude oil prices averaged around $110 per barrel in October, more than 65% above the $64 level a year earlier. India’s crude oil imports also rose 54.3% to $22.81 billion.

Refiners benefited from elevated international product prices, with the benchmark price of high-speed diesel (HSD) jumping 79.4% year-on-year to $154.51 per barrel in October from $86.14 a year earlier. Disruptions to refining and supply chains linked to the West Asia and Ukraine conflicts have tightened product availability and pushed up prices.

The electronics and engineering sectors, meanwhile, continued to benefit from global investments in artificial intelligence infrastructure, which are sustaining demand for electronic equipment, components and industrial goods.

Export growth was also geographically broad-based. Shipments to the US rose 47.9% to $8.02 billion, although the increase was partly aided by a lower base as Indian goods faced 50% tariffs in October last year. Exports to Singapore jumped 169% to $1.67 billion, while those to Malaysia rose 119% to $1.23 billion. Shipments to China increased 24% to $1.8 billion and to South Africa 26.6% to $896.9 million.

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Other major contributors included gems and jewellery, with exports rising 40% to $3.2 billion; chemicals, up 36.2% to $2.89 billion; and drugs and pharmaceuticals, which grew 10.5% to $2.75 billion.

Gold imports rose to $5.51 billion in October, from $1.8 billion in September.

Services exports in October increased 15.1% to $40.51 billion, while imports rose 16.8% to $20.72 billion.

During April-October, merchandise exports grew 21.9% to $309 billion, against a 16.4% rise in imports to $527.2 billion. Services exports increased 10.9% to $259.7 billion, while imports rose 14.4% to $134.9 billion.