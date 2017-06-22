Tesla better look out as Volvo Polestar plans to go fully electric!

Polestar, traditionally, has been to Volvo what AMG is to Mercedes and the M division has been to BMW. They take normal Volvos give them a good fettling and the result is usually a tyre smoking Volvo on steroids. Volvo have, however, decided that although they will continue making high-performance machines they will switch from the traditional gas burners and move towards a future of electric-only performance machines.

Now Polestar started out their long-standing relationship with Volvo way back in 1996, and have been pretty good at turning regular luke-warm and safe Volvo’s into track/rally performance machines. That means that when they say “electrified” high performance, we can all be rest assured they will not be anything short of it.

Driving this entire development will be Thomas Ingenlath, former Senior Vice President of Design at Volvo who will take over as the CEO of Polestar. Polestar incidentally isn’t a stand-alone brand anymore as they are now a one hundred percent subsidiary of the Swedish safety mongers. Jonathan Goodman, Volvo’s former SVP of Corporate Communications, will join Polestar with the credentials of Chief Operations Officer at Polestar. As part of the paradigm shift, Polestars will no longer carry the Volvo badge, and will offer Polestar packages to existing Volvo cars.

Now, Volvo in their own words have set their sight on “Global” performance electric cars. This is the part where it gets really interesting because as far as performance electric cars go, there is but one company that has such credentials, Tesla. Now Tesla has had a pretty unopposed run since it’s inception with competitors like Faraday Future and a few China-based startups facing terrible teething issues. The bigger German companies are still playing catch up to the Elon Musk’s Tesla in the luxury and performance electric car space.

Polestar, on the other hand, is not a start up and considering their technical expertise, we do not expect it to face teething issues as well. Historically, they have been able to produce great performance cars at irresistible price points. In addition, Volvo’s incredible tech team will also be sharing notes with the speed merchants in the times ahead.

Add it all together, and you can almost see Elon Musk breaking a little bit of sweat, and that’s good. Not because we don’t like Tesla or the cars that they make, but because it’s never good for a company to command a monopoly for too long. So with high hopes of Polestar giving Tesla and Musk a run for their money we say bring em’ on Polestar, we need those hot electric blue Polestars and we need them ASAP!!