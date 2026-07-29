FMCG major Dabur reported a 15% YoY increase in consolidated net profit at ₹591 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2026, beating street estimates, driven by broad-based growth across its portfolio, premiumisation and operational efficiencies.

Consolidated revenue rose 10.6% to ₹3764 crore, while EBITDA also came in ahead of market expectations and saw an increase of 11% despite inflationary pressures, geopolitical uncertainties in the Middle East and volatile commodity environment.

The push to its overall profits was given by its India FMCG business, which grew 9.5% during the quarter, supported by an underlying volume growth of 5%, with rural demand continuing to outpace urban markets for the eighth consecutive quarter.

“Our disciplined cost management under Project Samriddhi, operational efficiencies and judicious price increases helped deliver healthy profit growth despite a hyper-inflationary environment,” Global Chief Executive Officer Mohit Malhotra said in a press release.

Segmental Breakdown

Home & Personal Care (HPC) emerged as the fastest-growing business vertical for the company, registering 12.3% growth during the quarter, followed by Food & Beverages at 7.2% and Healthcare at 5.5%.

Within the HPC portfolio, the shampoo business was the strongest performer, growing 23%, while hair oils expanded 17.6%. The oral care business grew 9%, with toothpowder up 13.1%. The company’s home care business rose 6% despite supply chain disruptions arising from the Middle East conflict.

According to the release, Dabur’s foods business grew 29.2%, with the Badshah spices portfolio rising 13.2%.

After a rain-affected start to the summer season, the beverages business returned to positive growth during the quarter, according to the company. The premium beverage portfolio continued to scale up. Real Activ Juices grew 42%, while Coconut Water grew 73%.

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Dabur said its premium brands grew at twice the pace of its regular portfolio during the quarter, while new product launches contributed 2.6 per cent of revenue. Recent launches, including Siens and Cheers, strengthened its presence in emerging consumer segments.

Rural Demand Outpaces

According to syndicated market data cited by the company, rural demand grew 6.2 per cent, compared with 4.6 per cent in urban markets during the quarter. Dabur, however, said rural demand will need to be monitored amid concerns over El Niño, patchy monsoons and inflationary pressures.

The company’s international business grew 15.5 per cent in rupee terms. Its MENA business reported 8.6 per cent growth despite disruptions caused by the regional conflict.

“This marks the third straight quarter of double-digit profit growth for Dabur. Our performance demonstrates that even in uncertain times, consistent execution and consumer-centric innovation remain our strongest growth drivers,” Malhotra said.