Hyundai Neira hints at India MPV plans

Kia Carens-based MPV could help the carmaker enter India’s expanding three-row MPV market faster and at lower cost.

Hyundai has taken the wraps off the Neira Prototype at the 2026 Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS), offering the first glimpse of what could eventually underpin the company’s entry into India’s fast-growing three-row MPV segment.

While officially described as a seven-seat electric SUV developed for Indonesian families, the Neira bears a striking resemblance to the Kia Carens Clavis EV, indicating the two models could share architecture and key components.

The prototype’s silhouette, long roofline, expansive glass area and three-row proportions closely mirror those of the Carens Clavis EV sold in India. Although Hyundai has not confirmed any technical link, the similarities suggest the Neira could use the same platform, electric powertrain and several other mechanicals.

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Such component sharing would be consistent with the Hyundai Motor Group’s global strategy. Hyundai and Kia already share platforms, engines and technologies across multiple products, while differentiating them through distinct styling and interiors. In India, the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos are among the best-known examples of this approach.

Despite the familiar proportions, the Neira adopts Hyundai’s latest EV design language. It features a full-width LED light signature, vertically stacked lighting elements and a largely closed-off front fascia. A chunky silver-finished lower bumper lends the prototype a more rugged appearance.

Hyundai has not revealed technical specifications of the Neira. Details on battery capacity, driving range, motor output and charging capabilities remain under wraps. If it indeed shares its underpinnings with the Carens Clavis EV, several of these components could eventually be common between the two models.

Beyond Indonesia, the Neira could also offer clues to Hyundai’s long-awaited entry into India’s MPV market. The company describes the model as a “family mover” designed to deliver “mobility for all”, indicating it could be positioned as an accessible three-row offering, potentially in the sub-₹20 lakh price bracket. Hyundai has confirmed earlier that it is working on an all-new MPV for India. The Korean brand currently has no MPV in its Indian portfolio, even as demand for practical three-row family vehicles continues to grow. While the brand sells MPVs such as the Stargazer and the larger Staria in overseas markets, adapting the Neira for India would appear to be a more logical strategy given its apparent similarities with the locally produced Kia Carens.

A Hyundai-badged MPV based on shared Hyundai-Kia architecture would also allow the company to enter the segment with lower development costs and a faster time-to-market. If launched, it would take on established players such as the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and the XL6 while expanding Hyundai’s presence in one of the country’s fastest-growing passenger vehicle segments.