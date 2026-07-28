Toyota launches new Hilux at Rs 31.99 lakh with 2WD AT option

Lifestyle pickup gets a design overhaul, tech upgrades and a more affordable variant aimed at expanding its urban appeal.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has launched the ninth-generation Hilux in India at a starting price of ₹31.99 lakh (ex-showroom), introducing a new 4×2 variant for the first time to expand the lifestyle pickup’s appeal beyond hardcore off-road enthusiasts. The range tops out at ₹36.69 lakh for the 4×4 automatic.

The move marks Toyota’s attempt to make the Hilux more accessible to urban buyers looking for a premium lifestyle vehicle without the added cost and complexity of a four-wheel-drive system. The Hilux remains a niche product in India, competing with the Isuzu V-Cross, but has built a loyal following with average monthly sales of around 400 units.

The new-generation model gets a comprehensive design refresh and a significantly more premium cabin. It features a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Toyota Smart Connect, and a new three-spoke steering wheel carrying Toyota’s latest lettermark. The design language is also expected to influence future Toyota models in India, including the upcoming Innova Hycross facelift and the next-generation Fortuner.

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Power comes from the familiar 2.8-litre four-cylinder diesel engine that develops 204 hp and 500 Nm of torque, paired exclusively with a six-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox. The Hilux is now available in both 4×2 and 4×4 configurations, while the manual transmission has been dropped. Unlike the Fortuner, it does not get Toyota’s 48V NeoDrive mild-hybrid system.

Feature additions include wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charging, dual-zone climate control, connected car technology, powered and ventilated front seats, over-the-air software updates, multiple terrain modes, a 360-degree camera and an ADAS suite.

“The exterior and interior of the all-new Hilux has been designed under the ‘Tough & Agile’ concept, combining strength with agility. With its proven 2.8-litre engine, 4WD capability, advanced connected technologies and comprehensive safety features, we are confident the all-new Hilux will continue to serve generations of customers,” said Sabari Manohar, Executive Vice President, Sales, Service & Used Car Business, Toyota Kirloskar Motor.

With the addition of a lower-priced 4×2 variant and a sharper focus on comfort, technology and everyday usability, Toyota is looking to broaden the Hilux’s customer base while retaining its rugged, go-anywhere credentials.

The reporter was in Jaipur to cover this event on invitaiton of Toyota India.

