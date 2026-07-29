Tesla starts test drives, opens body shop in Pune

The Model Y Premium Rear-Wheel Drive and Model Y L will be available for customers in Pune and surrounding areas.

Tesla India has entered the Pune market and launched its first Tesla-approved body shop in the city to strengthen after-sales service in the region. It will provide service and test drives in the city for experiencing Tesla firsthand, the company said. The Model Y Premium Rear-Wheel Drive and Model Y L will be available for customers in Pune and surrounding areas.

The company said it was introducing body shop and test-drive access in Pune because of the growing interest in EVs here and that the city’s connected industrial and residential communities make it a key location for accessible sales, service, and ownership support.

Local Tesla repair support expands

The Tesla authorised body shop, Modi Motors in Pune, will provide access to genuine parts, trained technicians, and Tesla-standard collision and service care. It will offer collision repair and body work, and support to maintain vehicle safety and performance. This local availability reduces downtime for owners across Pune and the wider Maharashtra region. Tesla has five stores in the country in Mumbai, Delhi, Gurgaon, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

Model Y pricing and delivery details

Deliveries of the newly launched 2026 Model Y Premium Rear-Wheel Drive commence in July 2026. It is available in India at ₹50,89,000, with a down payment of ₹6,00,000 and a monthly EMI starting from ₹39,990. The Model Y L, an All-Wheel Drive SUV, is available at ₹61,99,000 with a down payment of ₹6,50,000 and a monthly EMI starting from ₹49,990, based on a seven-year tenor and 8.5 % APR (annual percentage rate).