Exclusive: New 2017 Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire launch on 25th May, booking open

Maruti Suzuki will launch the new 2017 Swift DZire in India on 25th May as confirmed by a source close to the launch process. Dealers have already started accepting booking for the upcoming sedan at a token amount of Rs 5,000. Maruti Suzuki, however, hasn't officially confirmed any launch date yet. The changes made to the Swift DZire will be cosmetic as well as the inclusion of new features in the cabin.

The exterior will receive a revised front fascia along with a redesigned bumper and wider front grille finished in chrome. The rear of the car will feature a new bumper, a newly designed tailgate and tail lamps. While the design is largely similar to the upcoming Swift hatchback, the boot space of DZire will be considerably larger.

The cabin of the 2017 Maruti Suzuki Swift DZire is expected to get a fresh interior that will include a new dual-tone dashboard design, faux wood inserts on the door trims as well as a new touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The new infotainment system, however, will be limited to the top variants. The interior will also feature beige seat upholstery, a new twin-pod instrument console and a flat-bottom steering wheel.

The 2017 Maruti Suzuki DZire is likely to get the same engine options that power the current model, a 1.2 litre K Series petrol and a 1.3 litre DDiS diesel engine that is mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. The company might offer an AMT (Automated Manual Transmission) as well, which Maruti refers to as the AGS (Auto Gear Shift).

The 2017 Maruti Suzuki Swift DZire will compete against the likes of the new 2017 Hyundai Xcent, Honda Amaze and the Tata Tigor in the segment and is expected to be priced around Rs 5.5 lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi.

