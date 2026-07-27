Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra is set to begin his quest for a second Commonwealth Games gold medal when he competes in the men’s javelin throw at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026.

Neeraj, who won gold at the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, missed the Birmingham 2022 edition due to injury. Four years later, the Indian star returns as one of the biggest attractions in India’s 32-member athletics contingent.

The athletics competitions at the Commonwealth Games will run from July 27 to August 1 at Scotstoun Stadium in Glasgow, with India fielding 43 athletes across athletics and para-athletics.

When is Neeraj Chopra’s event at CWG 2026?

Neeraj Chopra will compete in the men’s javelin throw qualification on:

Date: Thursday, July 30

Thursday, July 30 Time: 2:55 PM IST

If he progresses, the men’s javelin throw final will take place on:

Date: Friday, July 31

Friday, July 31 Time: 12:45 AM IST (August 1)

Can Neeraj Chopra win a second Commonwealth Games gold?

Neeraj heads into Glasgow as one of India’s strongest medal contenders. The reigning Olympic champion last competed at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast 2018, where he clinched the gold medal with a throw of 86.47m.

He was unable to defend his title at Birmingham 2022 after withdrawing due to injury, ending India’s hopes in the event that year.

India’s athletics campaign at Glasgow 2026

India has named a 32-member athletics squad and an 11-member para-athletics contingent for the Games.

Alongside Neeraj Chopra, the athletics team features several established names, including:

Gulveer Singh

Parul Chaudhary

Murali Sreeshankar

Tajinderpal Singh Toor

Tejaswin Shankar

Priyanka Goswami

India heads into Glasgow after winning eight athletics medals at Birmingham 2022. Overall, the country has won 36 Commonwealth Games athletics medals- 15 gold, six silver and 15 bronze.

Neeraj Chopra’s Commonwealth Games 2026 schedule (IST)

Event Date Time (IST) Men’s Javelin Throw Qualification July 30 2:55 PM Men’s Javelin Throw Final August 1* 12:45 AM (scheduled on the night of July 31)

*Scheduled after midnight (IST) following the July 31 evening athletics session in Glasgow.

Where to watch Neeraj Chopra’s Commonwealth Games 2026 event live in India?

Indian fans can watch Neeraj Chopra’s men’s javelin throw competition live on the Sony Sports Network, which holds the broadcast rights for the Commonwealth Games 2026 in India. Live streaming of the athletics events, including the men’s javelin throw qualification and final, will be available on the Sony LIV app and website.