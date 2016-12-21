December discounts on Maruti, Hyundai, Honda and Tata car prices

The year 2016 has been witness to a number of new car launches and satisfactory sales numbers for most car manufacturers in India. As the year comes to an end, carmakers are offering discounts on various models officially and additional discounts can be availed through dealers. In addition, carmakers, in general, will increase their prices from January, 2017 by about 3 percent, making December a good time to buy your new car. Here is a list of discounts offered by Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Honda and Tata which includes insurance cash benefits, corporate discounts and more.

Maruti Suzuki



India's largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki India Limited is offering year-end discounts on Alto 800, Alto K10, WagonR aka WagonR Felicity, WagonR Stingray, Celerio Petrol AMT, Ertiga, Eeco, Swift and Swift DZire. Potential customers can save up to Rs 55,000 on the Alto 800 and Alto K10 AMT (Automated Manual Transmission), Rs 68,000 on the WagonR Felicity, Rs 75,000 on the WagonR Stingray AGS (Auto Gear Shift), Rs 50,000 on the Celerio petrol AGS (Auto Gear Shift or Automated Manual Transmission), Rs 35,000 on the Swift diesel variants, Rs 45,000 on the Ertiga diesel versions and Rs 45,000 on the Eeco.

In addition, Rana Motors, Janak Puri, Delhi is offering accessories worth Rs 30,000 on Alto 800, Rs 25,000 on Alto K10, Rs 50,000 on the Celerio diesel versions and Rs 20,000 on the petrol trims. The Swift hatchback in its base variant is being offered with Rs 18,000 while customers can avail Rs 15,000 on the higher, Vxi and Zxi versions. On the petrol and CNG models of WagonR, Rs 30,000 is being offered in addition to the manufacturer discount. The best-sellers, such as the Vitara Brezza and Baleno, remain to be offered at their retail without any discounts due to a high demand as well as waiting period. Similarly, dealers in your city might be offering lucrative discounts so we advise you to check with them at the earliest.

Hyundai India

The Korean carmaker, Hyundai is offering December discounts for 2016 on the Eon, i10, Grand i10, Xcent, Elite i20, Verna and Santa Fe according to Elroy Hyundai, Lajpat Nagar. Benefits of up to Rs 60,000 on all variants of the Eon, Rs 83,000 on the Grand i10 petrol versions and Rs 91,000 on the Grand i10 diesel trims can be availed. The said dealer is also offering discounts of up to Rs 53,000 on the i10, Rs 52,000 on Xcent petrol and Rs 42,000 on the Xcent diesel, Rs 35,000 on the Elite i20's all versions, Rs 1 lakh on select Verna variants and Rs 2 lakh on the Santa Fe.

Honda Cars



Honda Cars India Ltd is offering Rs 5,000 cash discount on the Brio facelift and first-year complementary insurance with an additional Rs 35,000 off on the Brio models available in stock before the facelift. Along with this, consumers planning to buy the Honda Amaze can get free insurance, Rs 10,000 exchange bonus, Rs 5,000 'Honda Buddy Loyalty' and Rs 4,000 corporate discount. This discount is available only on the Honda Amaze SMT, VMT and automatic transmission variants.

Honda BR-V, the seven seater offering from Honda will be offered with insurance at Re 1 and accessories worth Rs 36,000. The Mobilio will be offered with benefits of up to Rs 1 lakh while the Amaze will be available with discounts of up to Rs 24,000, insurance in Re 1, additional discounts (Corporate, exchange bonus and Honda Buddy Loyalty Program) of up to Rs 29,000.

People looking at the Amaze can avail an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 and a cash discount of up to Rs 10,000. In addition, one can avail either of the following - Insurance at Rs 1, discount of value similar to the premium or benefits up to Rs 24,000.

Those looking at the CR-V can rejoice as all versions of the CR-V will be offered with a straightaway cash discount of Rs 1 lakh.

Tata Motors



Tata Motors dealer, MCTC Exim Pvt Ltd in Okhla Industrial Area has confirmed an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 on the Nano, Rs 30,000 on the Bolt and Rs 25,000 on the Zest. Apart from these discounts, there isn't any other discount available with the dealer.

In lieu of the demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 old currency notes, manufacturers are accepting payments through credit cards, debit cards, online banking and e-wallets. This move has worked partly in favour of carmakers who are now shifting to digital (including e-commerce platforms) platforms to sell their vehicles as well as marketing them aggressively.