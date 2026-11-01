Tata Motors October sales rise 27% to 47,652 units; exports jump 225%

Tata Motors sold 47,652 commercial vehicles in October 2026, up 27% from 37,530 units a year earlier. International sales surged 225% to 7,868 units, while domestic sales increased 13% to 39,784 units.

Tata Motors reported a 27% year-on-year increase in commercial vehicle sales in October 2026, with total sales across domestic and international markets reaching 47,652 units. The company had sold 37,530 vehicles in October 2025.

Overseas markets recorded the sharpest growth, with sales rising 225% to 7,868 units from 2,422 a year earlier. Domestic commercial vehicle sales increased 13% to 39,784 units, compared with 35,108 in October 2025.

The company disclosed the figures in a press release dated November 1, 2026, filed with the BSE and the National Stock Exchange of India. The data covers its commercial vehicle sales for October.

All four domestic vehicle categories reported growth during the month. Passenger carrier sales recorded the highest percentage increase, while small commercial vehicles and pickups accounted for the largest sales volume.

Which Tata Motors vehicle segments recorded the highest growth?

Tata Motors reported growth across all four domestic commercial vehicle categories in October. The segment-wise sales figures were:

Vehicle category October 2026 sales October 2025 sales Growth Heavy commercial vehicle (HCV) trucks 12,030 10,737 12% Intermediate and light commercial vehicle (ILMCV) trucks 7,213 6,169 17% Passenger carriers 3,826 3,184 20% Small commercial vehicles (SCVs) and pickups 16,715 15,018 11% Total domestic sales 39,784 35,108 13%

Passenger carriers recorded the highest percentage growth among domestic categories, with sales rising 20% to 3,826 units from 3,184 units a year earlier. This category includes buses and other commercial vehicles used to transport passengers.

ILMCV truck sales increased 17% to 7,213 units, compared with 6,169 in October 2025. HCV truck sales rose 12% to 12,030 units from 10,737 units.

SCVs and pickups recorded the highest sales volume among the four domestic categories. The company sold 16,715 units, up 11% from 15,018 a year earlier.

International business, meanwhile, recorded a 225% increase in sales to 7,868 units from 2,422 in October 2025. This was an increase of 5,446 vehicles.

The combined increase in domestic and international sales was 10,122 units, taking total commercial vehicle sales to 47,652 in October.

How did medium and heavy commercial vehicle sales perform?

Tata Motors reported 16% growth in domestic sales of medium and heavy commercial vehicles (MH&ICV) in October. Sales in this category stood at 19,263 units, compared with 16,624 in October 2025.

Combined domestic and international MH&ICV sales also increased 16% year on year. The company sold 20,712 units in October 2026, against 17,827 in the corresponding month last year.

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The difference between combined and domestic sales indicates that international markets contributed 1,449 MH&ICV units during October. However, the company did not provide a separate breakdown of these international sales in its press release.

The figures show that Tata Motors recorded growth across all four reported domestic commercial vehicle categories, while overseas sales grew at a much faster pace.

Overall, Tata Motors’ October sales increased 27% year on year, led by a sharp rise in overseas business. Domestic sales also grew across all reported categories, while medium and heavy commercial vehicle sales recorded 16% growth in both domestic and combined markets.