Why India is set to dominate at Eicma 2026 in Milan, Italy

Why the world’s biggest motorcycle show has Hero, Royal Enfield, and TVS

When Fiera Milano Rho opens its doors for Eicma 2026 (November 3-8), the world’s largest two-wheeler exhibition will carry a huge Indian imprint. What was once a stage for global OEMs to reveal their new two-wheelers has transformed into an arena where Indian manufacturers dictate the agenda, preparing to roll out heavy-displacement machines and major strategic unveilings.

Royal Enfield

Heading the show will be Royal Enfield’s flagship reveal: the all-new Himalayan 750. Powered by a parallel-twin engine, the motorcycle will make its worldwide premiere in Milan on November 3 – even though the India pricing will happen at the Motoverse later this month in Goa.

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TVS and Norton

Sharing top billing under the TVS Motor Company umbrella is the rebirth of Norton Motorcycles. Following multi-million-pound investments, Norton is preparing a high-profile return to Milan. Built on TVS’s platform, the bike blends classic British styling with accessible modern performance.

Hero MotoCorp

Meanwhile, Hero MotoCorp is expanding its footprint beyond commuter dominance. While Hero’s PR team declined to confirm specifics, industry sources indicate that the Indian giant is slated to unveil a high-capacity adventure platform — expected to be the liquid-cooled Xpulse 421. Developed with inputs from Hero’s rally programme, the move signals an aggressive push into middleweight dual-sport categories globally.

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From twin-cylinder ADVs to single-cylinder roadsters, the Eicma 2026 will confirm that Indian two-wheeler leaders are no longer just expanding globally, but they are actually setting the agenda.