Two-wheeler sales gain momentum in festive month

TVS Motor leads growth with 22% rise in domestic dispatches; Honda up 11%, Royal Enfield gains 4%

Two-wheeler manufacturers reported year-on-year growth in domestic dispatches in October 2026, with TVS Motor Company registering a 22% increase, while Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) posted 11% growth and Royal Enfield recorded a 4% rise.

TVS Motor’s domestic two-wheeler dispatches increased to 5,14,764 units in October from 4,21,631 units in the year-ago period. On a month-on-month basis, dispatches rose 6.8% from 4,82,073 units in September. The electric two-wheeler segment recorded the strongest growth, with dispatches more than doubling to 71,382 units in October from 32,387 units in the corresponding month last year. Shipments also increased 8.5% month-on-month from 65,799 units in September, reflecting continued momentum in the electric mobility segment.

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HMSI reported domestic sales of 6,64,831 units in October, compared with 5,98,952 units a year earlier, translating into an 11% year-on-year increase. Domestic sales continued to account for the majority of the company’s volumes, supported by steady underlying demand during the festive season.

The company’s wide product portfolio and dealer network of more than 7,000 touchpoints also continued to support its reach across the country.

Royal Enfield’s domestic dispatches grew 4% year-on-year to 1,21,527 units in October, compared with 1,16,844 units in October 2025.

In terms of engine-capacity segments, models with engines of up to 350cc, including electric vehicles, recorded a 5.4% increase in dispatches to 1,16,816 units. Models with engine capacities exceeding 350cc registered stronger growth of 18.11%, with dispatches reaching 16,626 units during the month.

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Other major brands like Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp were yet to release their October numbers at the time of publishing this story.