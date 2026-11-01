Maruti Suzuki October sales jump 25% to record 2.76 lakh units; exports surge 59%

Domestic passenger vehicle sales increased 20.5% to 2,12,384 units from 1,76,318 units in October 2025.

Maruti Suzuki India reported its highest monthly sales in October 2026, with total volumes rising 25% year-on-year to 2,76,120 units, supported by growth in domestic sales and exports, according to a stock exchange filing on Sunday.

The company had sold 2,20,894 vehicles in October last year. Domestic sales, including light commercial vehicles but excluding supplies to other automakers, rose nearly 20% to an all-time high of 2,16,789 units from 1,80,675 units.

Maruti Suzuki’s exports increased 59.3% to 49,872 units in October, compared with 31,304 units a year earlier, outpacing growth in domestic volumes.

Sales to other original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) rose 6.1% to 9,459 units from 8,915 units. Including these supplies, total domestic sales stood at 2,26,248 units, up 19.3% from 1,89,590 units.

Domestic passenger vehicle sales increased 20.5% to 2,12,384 units from 1,76,318 units in October 2025, with utility vehicles recording faster growth than passenger cars and vans.

Utility vehicle sales rise 26%

Sales of utility vehicles climbed 26.1% to 97,787 units from 77,571 units. The segment includes models such as the Brezza, Ertiga, e Vitara, Fronx, Grand Vitara, Invicto, Jimny, Victoris and XL6.

Combined sales of mini, compact and mid-size passenger cars rose 18.4% to 1,00,877 units, compared with 85,210 units a year earlier. This category includes the Alto, Baleno, Celerio, Ciaz, Dzire, Ignis, S-Presso, Swift and WagonR.

Growth was more modest in vans and light commercial vehicles. Eeco sales increased 1.4% to 13,720 units from 13,537 units, while sales of the Super Carry edged up 1.1% to 4,405 units from 4,357 units.

April-October volumes grow 27%

For the first seven months of FY27, Maruti Suzuki’s total sales rose 27.4% to 16,55,498 units, compared with 12,99,629 units in the corresponding period last year.

Domestic passenger vehicle sales increased 33% to 12,92,624 units from 9,71,764 units. Within this, utility vehicle volumes grew 40.1% to 5,53,479 units, while combined mini, compact and mid-size car sales rose 31.2% to 6,51,971 units.

Cumulative domestic sales, including light commercial vehicles but excluding OEM supplies, stood at 13,17,049 units, against 9,93,088 units a year earlier. Eeco volumes for the period increased to 87,174 units from 79,803 units, while Super Carry sales reached 24,425 units from 21,324 units.

Exports during April-October increased 18.4% to 2,82,727 units from 2,38,763 units. However, supplies to other OEMs declined 17.8% to 55,722 units, compared with 67,778 units in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.