Hyundai sales touch record 82,299 units in October; Venue posts best-ever monthly tally

The October figures mark a strong start to the December quarter for the carmaker, which reported higher revenue but lower profit for the three months ended September.

Hyundai Motor India reported its highest-ever monthly sales of 82,299 units in October, up 17.7% from a year earlier, as festive demand lifted domestic sales and exports grew at a faster pace.

Domestic sales reached a record 62,799 units, an increase of 16.7% year-on-year, the company said on Sunday. Exports rose 21.1% to 19,500 units, accounting for nearly a quarter of total monthly sales.

The October figures mark a strong start to the December quarter for the carmaker, which reported higher revenue but lower profit for the three months ended September.

Venue posts sales record

The Hyundai Venue recorded its highest-ever domestic monthly sales of 13,017 units in October. The model accounted for about one in every five vehicles sold by the company in the domestic market during the month.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Tarun Garg attributed the record performance to festive demand and growth across both markets. “Strong festive demand, coupled with healthy momentum in both domestic and export markets, helped us set this new sales record,” Garg said in the company’s sales statement.

He said the newly launched Hyundai Bayon would support further growth in India and across more than 50 export markets. Garg also highlighted India’s role as a manufacturing and export hub for Hyundai.

September-quarter profit falls

The sales milestone comes after Hyundai reported a 23.9% year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,196.16 crore for the September quarter, compared with Rs 1,572.26 crore a year earlier.

Consolidated revenue from operations increased 18.5% to Rs 20,696.06 crore from Rs 17,460.82 crore, according to the company’s financial results approved on October 28.

However, total expenses rose faster, increasing 24% to Rs 19,302.18 crore from Rs 15,566.07 crore. Material costs and employee expenses were among the major expense categories that increased during the period.

Profit before tax fell to Rs 1,617.83 crore from Rs 2,125.96 crore. Earnings per share declined to Rs 14.72 from Rs 19.35 in the corresponding quarter last year.

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Sequential recovery in earnings

On a sequential basis, however, consolidated net profit rose 34.6% from Rs 888.62 crore in the June quarter, while revenue increased 26.7%.

For the first half of FY27, consolidated net profit declined 29.1% to Rs 2,084.79 crore from Rs 2,941.49 crore. Revenue from operations rose 9.3% to Rs 37,030.69 crore from Rs 33,873.70 crore in the corresponding period last year.