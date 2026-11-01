Mahindra October auto sales rise 9% to record 1.31 lakh; domestic tractor sales fall 13%

The growth came alongside stronger exports and three-wheeler sales, even as the farm equipment business reported a decline in domestic tractor volumes.

Mahindra & Mahindra on Sunday reported its highest monthly domestic SUV sales in October 2026, with volumes rising 2% year-on-year to 73,338 units. Overall auto sales, including exports, increased 9% to a record 1,31,109 units, the company said in a stock exchange filing.

The growth came alongside stronger exports and three-wheeler sales, even as the farm equipment business reported a decline in domestic tractor volumes.

SUV sales hit record

Domestic SUV sales rose from 71,624 units in October last year. Including exports, the company sold 74,904 utility vehicles during the month.

“The festive season, together with a refreshed portfolio, kept demand strong across SUVs, pick-ups and three-wheelers,” said Velusamy R, president of Mahindra’s automotive business.

He said the company’s first CNG vehicle, the XUV 3XO ZNG, had also seen strong customer traction.

Domestic light commercial vehicle sales stood at 33,037 units, up 4%. Sales in the 2–3.5 tonne category rose 5% to 28,654 units, while those below two tonnes declined 4% to 4,383 units.

Three-wheeler sales, including electric models, climbed 38% to 17,632 units. Auto exports increased 77% to 7,102 units from 4,015 a year earlier.

For April-October, domestic SUV sales rose 17% to 4,31,480 units, while auto exports increased 53% to 37,133 units.

Tractor sales decline

Mahindra’s domestic tractor sales fell 13% to 62,626 units in October from 72,071 units a year earlier. Total tractor sales, including exports, declined 12% to 64,846 units.

Veejay Nakra, president of the farm equipment business, said that the decline is primarily due to the festive calendar shift, with Diwali falling in November this year compared with October last year.

Tractor exports, however, rose 40% to 2,220 units. For April-October, domestic tractor sales increased 2% to 3,25,498 units, while total volumes rose 2% to 3,38,914 units.

Trucks and buses grow 40%

Separately, Mahindra’s trucks and buses business, comprising the Mahindra Truck & Bus division and SML Mahindra, reported sales of 2,838 vehicles, including exports, up 40% year-on-year.

Cargo vehicle sales increased 62% to 2,036 units, while passenger vehicle volumes rose 3% to 802 units. The business covers commercial vehicles above 3.5 tonnes.

Mahindra Truck & Bus division’s volumes grew 82% to 1,773 units, while SML Mahindra’s sales edged up 1% to 1,065 units. Cumulative trucks and buses sales rose 24% to 20,643 through October.

Vinod Sahay, executive chairman of SML, said festive demand, freight movement and infrastructure activity supported growth, while rising commodity and input costs required monitoring.