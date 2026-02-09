The buzz around the Super Bowl halftime show didn’t end when the game was over. Instead, it has now surged after fans noticed that Bad Bunny had wiped his Instagram account clean. Soon after his performance, the Puerto Rican singer deleted all his posts, removed his profile picture, and cleared his Following list. His account, which had more than 51 million followers, is now suddenly empty with no explanation from the artist yet.

Bad Bunny headlined the Super Bowl halftime show at Levi’s Stadium on February 8. His performance stood out because it was delivered entirely in Spanish and focused on celebrating Latin music and culture. Many viewers praised the energy and representation on such a huge global stage. Others questioned whether a fully Spanish performance fit a traditionally English-language event, sparking debate across social media.

Trump slams Bad Bunny

As reactions poured in, Bad Bunny became one of the most talked-about names online. The discussions around it blew after US President Donald Trump criticised the show. He claimed people could not understand the language used in the performance and called the dancing inappropriate. His comments added a political angle to the conversation and widened the debate beyond music and entertainment.

Trump wrote on Truth social, “Nobody understands a word this guy is saying, and the dancing is disgusting, especially for young children that are watching throughout the U.S.A…”

He added, “The Super Bowl Halftime Show is absolutely terrible, one of the worst, EVER! It makes no sense, is an affront to the Greatness of America, and doesn’t represent our standards of Success, Creativity, or Excellence.”

Trump also said, “There is nothing inspirational about this mess of a Halftime Show and watch, it will get great reviews from the Fake News Media, because they haven’t got a clue of what is going on in the REAL WORLD — And, by the way, the NFL should immediately replace its ridiculous new Kickoff Rule.”

Fans speculate what’s next

Amid the backlash and praise, fans noticed that Bad Bunny’s Instagram profile had gone completely blank. The singer has not shared any reason for the sudden move. Without any official statement, speculation has grown.

Some fans believe the Instagram wipe could hint at new music or a fresh creative phase, while others see it as a silent response to the controversy. For now, Bad Bunny has chosen not to explain his actions and his empty Instagram page has only kept the spotlight firmly on him.