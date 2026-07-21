More than 4,500 Google employees have signed a petition asking CEO Sundar Pichai to introduce stronger protections against layoffs. This comes as Google continues to invest heavily in artificial intelligence (AI) while cutting jobs across different teams, according to The Guardian.

Members of the Alphabet Workers Union handed the petition to Pichai’s office after nearly 100 employees gathered outside Google’s campus to support the campaign. Many wore black T-shirts, while others carried a long white banner displaying the names of employees who signed the petition. The union said this is the biggest employee-led campaign on job security in Google’s history.

Employees want changes to layoff policy

The petition is addressed to Pichai and three other senior executives. It asks Google to provide guaranteed severance packages, offer voluntary buyouts before making compulsory layoffs, remove performance-based layoff quotas, and allow employees to receive severance as extended paid leave instead of having to leave the company immediately.

The union says that as AI changes the workplace, employees should not be the ones paying the price for the company’s transformation.

Union criticises Google’s approach

Speaking at the protest, Alphabet Workers Union president Parul Koul questioned why Google continues to cut jobs despite its strong financial performance.

“Make no mistake: this is a company that is enjoying massive, unprecedented success,” she told employees gathered at the protest. “These layoffs and cuts are not difficult decisions, but simply profit being put over the people that make this company run.”

AI-related job concerns continue to grow

Google employees have protested in the past over issues such as military contracts, workplace culture and responsible AI. However, union leaders say this campaign is different because it focuses mainly on job security during the company’s AI transition.

The union argues that layoffs are increasingly becoming a regular business strategy instead of being used only as a last option. It believes employees should have clear and reliable protections as Google continues to adopt AI technologies.

AI investment and layoffs across the tech industry

Over the past two years, many technology companies have announced job cuts while sharply increasing their investment in AI. This has raised concerns among employees that AI-powered tools and automation could eventually replace some jobs. Companies, however, continue to say that AI is meant to improve productivity and support employees rather than replace them.